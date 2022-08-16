ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

One Capital Region Mall Will Let You Sing For Free School Supplies

Typically, adults have it easier when it comes to back-to-school time. It’s a lot easier for me to get excited for apple season, fall colors, and the return of my sweater collection when I don’t have to feel the keen sting of going back to school. With this year’s inflation, parents might be dreading a new school year even more than their kids.
COLONIE, NY
Guilderland, NY
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?

During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Chance to Win Free Gas for a Year When You Donate Blood? Here’s How Albany!

Win FREE GAS for a YEAR at the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive with American Red Cross!. Join us on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany for the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive. Schedule your appointment in advance of the event and you will automatically get a $10 e-gift card AND you will be entered to win free gas for a year! ($6,000 value)
ALBANY, NY
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit

Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stroke Survivor Returns To NY On Inspirational Cycle Across USA

Strokes affect around 800,000 people in the US every year. With a stroke comes a physical, mental, and emotional road to recovery not just for the survivors, but their families as well. Tonight, a former Albany Academy student returns to the Capital Region on a cross-country bike ride to share his story of stroke, aphasia, and the grit to keep improving every single day.
ALBANY, NY
Not Much Left of Colonie’s Tobin’s First Prize Building! Take a Look

Tobin's First Prize operated from 1924 until 1981 in the Colonie building as a meat packing plant. They also manufactured fertilizers, glue, and animal hides, and it became a meat packing operation according to Spotlight News. There were offices, a boiler room, freezers, coolers, a machine shop, two incinerators, a hog pen, and a laboratory. There was a scare recently where demolition had to be halted to deal with a possible ammonia leak. Now all that stands is the 200-foot smokestack. There is no word of when that will be coming down.
COLONIE, NY
Schenectady, NY
