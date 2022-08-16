Read full article on original website
One Capital Region Mall Will Let You Sing For Free School Supplies
Typically, adults have it easier when it comes to back-to-school time. It’s a lot easier for me to get excited for apple season, fall colors, and the return of my sweater collection when I don’t have to feel the keen sting of going back to school. With this year’s inflation, parents might be dreading a new school year even more than their kids.
Get X-cited! Fan Fest for This Popular Sci-Fi Show Coming to Saratoga
"The truth is out there, but so are lies." If you read that line, and you got the chills, then this next story is for you. The Capital Region recently welcomed a new science fiction-themed museum in recent months, and to help punctuate its opening, a new fan fest event will take place this fall.
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
Popular Scratch Bakery Getting a Storefront in Downtown Albany
Get ready downtown Albany, you are going to get a scratch bakery. A well-known scratch bakery has been part of local farmers' markets and special pick-up and delivery orders. Now Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company is going into a storefront. Where is Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company Going to Be?
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon
A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
Chance to Win Free Gas for a Year When You Donate Blood? Here’s How Albany!
Win FREE GAS for a YEAR at the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive with American Red Cross!. Join us on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany for the Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive. Schedule your appointment in advance of the event and you will automatically get a $10 e-gift card AND you will be entered to win free gas for a year! ($6,000 value)
Celebs Love Saratoga! These are the Stars who Get Spotted the Most!
There are still a few weeks left in the Saratoga Racing Season and as we build up to this year's Travers Stakes, they'll be no shortage of celeb sightings in the Spa City!. Celebrities love Saratoga Springs for a variety of reasons, but the race course is top of the list, Celebrity spotting season is now upon us, let's look at the celebs most likely to be seen.
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
Stroke Survivor Returns To NY On Inspirational Cycle Across USA
Strokes affect around 800,000 people in the US every year. With a stroke comes a physical, mental, and emotional road to recovery not just for the survivors, but their families as well. Tonight, a former Albany Academy student returns to the Capital Region on a cross-country bike ride to share his story of stroke, aphasia, and the grit to keep improving every single day.
Albany 9/11 Exhibit to Expand after Closing of the NYC Museum
The New York State Museum in Albany will Receive 9/11 Artifacts from the Exhibit in Manhattan that Sadly, has been Closed. The 9/11 exhibit at the New York State Museum in Albany can be heartwrenching to experience, but it's a must-visit for any resident of the Capital Region as it remains open in downtown Albany.
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
The Purrfect Store For Your Cat Is Now Open In Schenectady
I love new stores that open up in the area, especially when they are not chain or box stores. So if you have a cat or looking for a gift for the cat lover in your life, there is a purrfect (had to use it) spot for you to shop!
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
Great Escape Moving Away From the Walmart Customer? COO Says Yes!
Those of us in the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond have a fondness for Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury. Some of us love the history, going back to Storytown U.S.A., while others enjoy today's water park or seek the thrill of the rollercoasters and rides. Have you noticed a...
See Performance Photos Here From Luke Bryan At SPAC August 14, 2022
After a long 3 year wait, GNA was ready for an amazing Luke Bryan performance. Luke did not disappoint, and we've got the pics to help you relive a stellar Saratoga Springs night. When we woke up Sunday morning, the day just felt different. Why do you ask? The day...
Not Much Left of Colonie’s Tobin’s First Prize Building! Take a Look
Tobin's First Prize operated from 1924 until 1981 in the Colonie building as a meat packing plant. They also manufactured fertilizers, glue, and animal hides, and it became a meat packing operation according to Spotlight News. There were offices, a boiler room, freezers, coolers, a machine shop, two incinerators, a hog pen, and a laboratory. There was a scare recently where demolition had to be halted to deal with a possible ammonia leak. Now all that stands is the 200-foot smokestack. There is no word of when that will be coming down.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work.
