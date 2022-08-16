ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 shot after early morning fight in northeast Amarillo

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in northeast Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kimberly Drive around 2:53 a.m. Tuesday on a fight. Officers were told by a caller that a man, who was unidentified by police, came to their door with injuries and said he had been shot.

Officials said that the victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said that an 18-year-old man was interviewed by detectives at the scene. However, the release said no arrest was made because of conflicting stories by the victim and the other man.

Officials from the department said in the release that area residents who heard the incident were contacted and interviewed. Evidence was also collected from cameras at homes in the area. The incident continues to be investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police searching for armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Crime of the Week, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help finding an armed robbery suspect who robbed a convenience store earlier this month. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to an armed robbery in the 1500 block of S. Washington just […]
