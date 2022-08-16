Read full article on original website
Reston Community Center taps former Comstock employee for programming role
Reston Community Center has hired a new director of offsite and collaborative programming in an effort to expand beyond the walls of its two facilities. Maggie Parker, who most recently served as executive director of Partnership Reston, will take on the role, which includes directing offsite programming like the summer concert series and family-friendly events in area neighborhoods.
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Fireplace, heated pool, finished basement. Open: Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Ron Mangas – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty) 318 Owaissa Road SE, Vienna. 8 BR/8.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Elevator, three car...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 15-19
The weekend is almost here. Before you live up the last days of summer before school returns or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Pizza restaurant brings new...
Morning Notes
I-66 Lane Closure in Vienna Area Starts Tonight — “The left travel lane on I-66 East between Cedar Lane and I-495 will be closed beginning around 9 p.m. Friday, August 19, through 5 a.m. Thursday, August 25, to allow for continued construction of the future I-66 Express Lanes…Drivers should plan for traffic delays and consider alternative routes during this period.” [VDOT]
Celebrate Fairfax to crown karaoke champ at final Tysons Block Party
Celebrate Fairfax Inc. will close out the summer tomorrow (Friday) with an outdoor bash and some tunes. The nonprofit organization best known for staging the annual Celebrate Fairfax! Festival will kick off the third and final Tysons Block Party of the season at 4 p.m. outside The PARC (8508 Leesburg Pike), the events venue it established at a former Container Store.
Report: Amazon Fresh coming to Fair Lakes Shopping Center
The Washington Business Journal reports that Amazon.com Inc. is seeking subcontractors to renovate space within the shopping center. Not much has been publicly disclosed about the project. WBJ discovered a permit under the name L.F. Jennings for 12993 Fair Lakes Shopping Center, a code used by the company for Amazon Fresh stores.
Sign up for Reston Museum’s free historic walking tour!
Join a Reston Museum docent for the last walking tours of the summer! A free guided walking tour exploring Reston’s founding occurs Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Tour starts at the Reston Museum and lasts approximately 30 minutes. The tour explores how Reston revolutionized America’s suburban neighborhoods. Advanced registration is encouraged to secure attendance, as tour size will be limited.
Reston’s Tephra Institute selects artists for bi-annual exhibition
Five regional contemporary artists will highlight Tephra Institute of Contemporary Art‘s bi-annual Mary B. Howard Invitational. The group exhibition — slated to take place at the institute’s Reston Town Center gallery from Dec. 10 through Feb. 26 — features the work of regional artists selected through a months-long application process.
FCPS routes school buses away from Blake Lane in wake of fatal crash
Fairfax County Public Schools has made several bus stop changes in the Oakton area after conducting a safety review of the Blake Lane corridor. Announced today (Friday), the school system has moved 22 stops away from Blake Lane in response to safety concerns after a driver hit three Oakton High School students at the Five Oaks Road intersection on June 7 — one of the last days of the 2021-2022 school year.
Halloween costume store to haunt Tysons’ former Lord & Taylor
(Updated at 4:40 p.m.) A different kind of ghost will soon take up residence in the former Lord & Taylor at Tysons Corner Center. A Spirit Halloween pop-up will move into the store’s lower level, mall spokesperson Maurisa Potts confirmed to FFXnow, stating that a specific opening date is still being worked out.
FCPS will still provide free meals to students at 34 schools this year
While free school lunches ended nationally earlier this summer, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will still offer free meals to students at a select number of schools. Earlier this month, FCPS announced that it will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which distributes breakfast and lunch to students attending schools in low-income areas at no cost.
Construction begins on upgrades to busy Backlick Road intersection
Work is underway on traffic signal and crosswalk improvements at a heavily used intersection in Springfield, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced yesterday (Wednesday). Drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of Backlick Road and Leesville Blvd will see a number of changes intended to improve the site’s safety and functionality:...
