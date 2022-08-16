Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Related
my40.tv
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
August 2022 Yancey School Board Meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held in the District Office Board Room on Monday, August 15, 2022. Attorney Donny Laws advised the Board on preliminary approval of the contracts with architectural services with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architects for renovations at South Toe Elementary and East Yancey Middle Schools. The Board approved both contracts, authorizing Board Chairman Edwin Fortner to sign finalized contracts subject to attorney review in regards to modifications.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Madison County Receives Grant Infrastructure Grant
The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 15 grant requests to local governments totaling $4,278,230, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The requests include commitments to create a total of 526 jobs, 324 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $200.9 million in private investment. The only on in our area is in Madison County where a $125,000 grant will support the renovation of a 120,000-square-foot building in Mars Hill that is occupied by Highland Metal Works, LLC. The company produces custom designed and manufactured CNC plasma cutting tables and routers for various industries. The project is set to create 17 jobs, with an investment of $5,100,550 by the company.
Deputies locate missing woman in Henderson Co.
The missing Hendersonville woman was found safe, according to deputies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
FOX Carolina
Four injured during overnight shooting in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured four people near Grove Street overnight. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 2:00 a.m. to investigate reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they discovered that found people had been shot. According to officers, three of the victims are in stable condition, and one is still being treated.
visitncsmokies.com
What’s HOPpining in Frog Level?
Like many Western North Carolina towns, Waynesville did not see its initial development boom until the railroad was built in 1884. The agricultural, lumber, and tourism industries in Waynesville and Haywood County began to thrive as access to the west was opened up. Frog Level, the area of town located...
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
RELATED PEOPLE
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
John Floyd Warren
John Floyd Warren, age 84, of Spruce Pine, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Avery County, he was the son of the late Arthur and Maude Woody Warren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Jean Warren, who passed away in 2020, daughter; Yolanda Ann Warren and brothers: Charles, James, and Wesley Warren.
wjhl.com
Great pets that are need of a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights puppies, dogs, cats and kittens that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you are interested in adopting any of the animals you see on today’s edition, you can visit the shelter or give them a call at (423) 926-8769.
appstate.edu
6,100 students move into App State residence halls
BOONE, N.C. — Familiar sights are abundant during move-in week on the Appalachian State University campus: Moms and dads lugging books and minifridges; siblings cramming comforters through doorways; and new and returning Mountaineers making sure to bring the essentials — snacks. Move-in for most App State students living...
my40.tv
3 of 4 injured in downtown Asheville shooting out of the hospital
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three of the four people injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Asheville have been released from the hospital, police say. Police say they received a call about a gun discharge just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning along Grove Street. They say four people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biltmorebeacon.com
Sour notes at Biltmore Mickey D's
Recently, I was assailed by a craving for a burger, and drove to my local McDonald’s in Waynesville. Now, it was late, but according to Google, this location should be slinging sandwiches at even the most obscene hours. When I got there, though, instead of finding deliverance from my craving, I was instead confronted with a piece of paper, taped to the microphone. It read: ‘we are be closed.’ Really.
my40.tv
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
wataugaonline.com
Water Main Break on Blairmont Drive in Boone
Thursday August 18 8:28am – There has been a water main break on Blairmont Drive in Boone. Water will be off for 6-8 hours to the following areas: Blairmont Drive, Southview Drive and Palmer Drive according to the Town of Boone. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 5:10AM EDT Aug 18th 2022
NCZ001>003-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-032-WVZ042>044-507-508-181300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth- Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig- Alleghany VA-Bath-Patrick-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg,. Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge,. Covington, Hot Springs, Stuart, Bluefield, Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,. Union, Lewisburg, White...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
hendersonville.com
Asheville Regional Airport is Now the Third Busiest Airport in North Carolina
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its annual list of all commercial service airports in the country, ranked by numbers of passenger enplanements. For the first time, Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) ranked as the third busiest airport in North Carolina, behind Charlotte Douglas International Airport (busiest) and Raleigh Durham International Airport (second busiest).
my40.tv
Wanted: Police identify, search for woman accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department on Friday, Aug. 19 identified the person accused of breaking into B.B. Barnes on Sweeten Creek Road in May. Carmen Opal Rumfelt, 36, has open warrants for Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Injury to Real Property, police said.
Comments / 0