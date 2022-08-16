ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 5 best non-MCU Marvel movies streaming on Disney Plus

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1At3DA_0hJGYpEw00

Disney Plus is home to nearly every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever made, but did you know you can also watch non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus? Disney Plus has a section dedicated to “legacy” Marvel movies that were made before the MCU existed or by other movie studios. This includes Deadpool, the X-Men series, and Fantastic Four. Not all of those movies are worth your time, so we decided to rank the best non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus.

Best non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus

Not every Marvel movie is available on Disney Plus, but the list is growing. Recently, Disney added Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan to the service, despite their R ratings. Below are the five best non-MCU Marvel movies on Disney Plus, according to us:

5. X-Men: First Class

Much like the output from Marvel Studios, X-Men movies aren’t always successful.

After taking the world by storm with X-Men and X2, 20th Century Fox stumbled a bit with the next two entries. X-Men: The Last Stand was about as disappointing a conclusion to the trilogy as Spider-Man 3 was to Sam Raimi’s films. Fox followed that up with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which is one of the most reviled entries in the entire franchise.

First Class managed to (temporarily) chart a promising new course for the franchise. James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender did an incredible job picking up where Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen left off, and although we’re still not sure whether it’s a reboot or a prequel, it’s one of the most watchable X-Men movies from the 2010s.

4. X-Men: Days of Future Past

Days of Future Past was the last X-Men movie before the entire franchise went off the rails. It happens to be the highest-rated X-Men movie on Rotten Tomatoes (aside from Logan), and it’s easy to see why. The movie does a surprisingly competent job of mashing together the new cast with the original cast while telling an epic, sweeping time travel story that rivals parts of Avengers: Endgame. It also features the best Quicksilver scene ever to appear on screen, courtesy of Evan Peters.

3. X2: X-Men United

Spider-Man 2 will always be remembered as one of the best pre-MCU comic book movies, but in our rankings, the first X-Men sequel ranks rather high as well. X2 features one of the most intriguing opening scenes of any Marvel movie ever made. The attempted assassination of a sitting president is quite a way to kick off your superhero action movie. It might not be as flashy or as gloomy as many of the X-Men movies that succeeded it, but X-Men United does as good a job as any in the franchise of getting to the heart of what the comics represent.

2. Deadpool

If you ask most Marvel fans which non-MCU character they are most excited to see join the MCU, I have to imagine that Deadpool would be the most common answer.

In 2016, Ryan Reynolds changed the comic book movie industry forever. Deadpool was more than just a creative success. It was the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time upon its release. Six years later, the only two R-rated movies that have made more money than Deadpool are Joker and Deadpool 2. Deadpool is a phenomenon.

The reason that Deadpool is one of the best non-MCU Marvel movies is because of how little it cares about taking itself seriously. Deadpool is a deeply cynical, strange, and hysterical comic book character. Translating his sense of humor and his bizarre abilities to the big screen was no easy feat. But Reynolds nailed it, and we can’t wait to see how he makes the transition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next Deadpool movie.

1. Logan

There are only a handful of non-MCU Marvel movies that can stand alongside the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and 2017’s Logan is definitely one of them.

This epilogue to Wolverine’s story in Fox’s X-Men universe was darker, more violent, and far more emotional than any entry that had come before it. Hugh Jackman gives a performance for the ages and is flanked by a stellar supporting cast that includes Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials) as X-23.

Whether or not Marvel Studios ever canonizes the events of this movie in the MCU, Logan will remain one of the most thrilling and surprising comic book movies of all time.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline

Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Ian Mckellen
Person
Dafne Keen
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Patrick Stewart
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marvel Comics#Marvel Legacy#Marvel Universe#Disney World#Fantastic Four
BGR.com

The top Netflix show in the world just got a surprise bonus episode

For the past two weeks, The Sandman has been the most popular show on Netflix. Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic series of the same name, The Sandman follows Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, as he attempts to rebuild his kingdom after being imprisoned for decades. The first season debuted on August 5 with 10 episodes. But this Friday, Netflix surprised-dropped an eleventh bonus episode of The Sandman that advances the story.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Star Wars: Andor release date revealed

Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August 31st. But earlier this month, the streaming service rescheduled the show’s debut at a later date. Andor...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Digital Trends

Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more

It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
MOVIES
BGR.com

HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
TV SHOWS
ScreenCrush

‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie

It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Break Down That Final Cigarette Scene and Flash of Color

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul,” titled “Saul Gone.” The morning after “Better Call Saul” fans were left reeling from the series finale on Monday night, stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and co-creator Peter Gould held a virtual press conference to answer questions about the buzzy final that’s had everybody dissecting closely. In the last moments of the finale, we see Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) end up in prison with an 86-year sentence. However, even though he’s behind bars, he gets a final warm moment with Kim Wexler (Seehorn), sharing a cigarette with...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10

Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

336K+
Followers
10K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy