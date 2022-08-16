ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Andre Drummond
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes

The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Ex-Boston big man Dave Popson signs: Cs win Game 1 of Disney bubble 1st round vs. 76ers

On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Boston big man Dave Popson signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 1990. The 6-foot-10 power forward played his collegiate ball with the University of North Carolina. He was drafted 88th (there were several more rounds to the draft in that era) in the 1987 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy