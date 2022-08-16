Read full article on original website
Video: Ben Simmons told he ‘can’t shoot’ after repeatedly being called Russell Westbrook
Since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers a year ago, Russell Westbrook has become a scapegoat among their fanbase, and his reputation around the NBA has seemingly gotten tarnished. When Ben Simmons was recently spotted by a fan who intentionally mistook him for Westbrook, he was not happy. Simmons...
Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"
The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
LOOK: James Harden Tweets Out Amazing Photo
On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo. Harden has also played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets in addition to the 76ers.
3 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers must avoid a Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant officially requested a trade out of the Brooklyn on June 30 due to issues Durant had with people
Big Update About Kyrie Irving And The Nets
On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported an update on the Brooklyn Nets.
Report: Knicks, Jazz Renew Donovan Mitchell
There are reportedly still obstacles in the path to acquiring the three-time All-Star.
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as the 5th best player in the league
Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the league regardless of position. The big fella has done an incredible job of just throwing the team on his back when the time calls for it and continuing to improve his all-around game. His numbers...
On This Day In NBA History: August 16 - Nuggets and Sixers Swap Hall-of-Famers
On this day in 1978, the Denver Nuggets traded Hall-of-Famer Bobby Jones to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Hall-of-Famer George McGinnis.
WATCH: Viral Video Of Fan Trolling Ben Simmons At The Mall
On Wednesday, a video was going around Twitter of a fan trolling Ben Simmons at the mall. Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets last season.
Sixers Finally Move on From Simmons Saga as Grievance Concludes
The Philadelphia 76ers might’ve moved on from Ben Simmons back in February after they traded to three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden and Paul Millsap. However, trading Simmons away didn’t signal the end of the Simmons saga in Philadelphia. When Simmons moved on, the...
Sixers 2022-23 schedule released: Matchups to watch and record prediction
There are plenty of matchups to watch for the 2022-23 NBA season, but here are a select few for Philadelphia 76ers fans to pay close attention to:. Opening night: October 18th, 2022 @ Boston Celtics (7:30 PM | TNT) The team has the honor of opening up the new league...
On this day: Ex-Boston big man Dave Popson signs: Cs win Game 1 of Disney bubble 1st round vs. 76ers
On this day in Boston Celtics history, former Boston big man Dave Popson signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 1990. The 6-foot-10 power forward played his collegiate ball with the University of North Carolina. He was drafted 88th (there were several more rounds to the draft in that era) in the 1987 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons.
