Transfer news RECAP: Wesley Fofana believes Leicester are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea, while Wolves close in on swoop for Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes

 3 days ago

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and new deals, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

The 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford has been up in the air ever since he declared his intention to quit the club earlier in the summer following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

15:39

United have turned their attention to Madrid midfielder Casemiro in order to solve their long-term engine room issues.

Casemiro plays alongside United midfielder Fred at international level with Brazil, and has often been credited with affording his team-mate the license to make attacking runs.

The versatile 25-year-old’s arrival will be much-needed for the Hammers and manager David Moyes.

Thilo Kehrer's move to West Ham is approaching completion,

Thilo Kehrer is travelling to London to finalise his move to West Ham. Paris Saint-Germain defender Kehrer is due in the capital today, ahead of his initial £15m move to West Ham.

13:27

Hans Vanaken 'wants to join West Ham this summer' as midfielder, 29, 'feels it is his last big chance to sign for a big European club'

According to reports in Nieuwsblad, Vanaken is open to the move as he sees it as a last chance for a move to top European league.

Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken 'wants to join West Ham'

Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken is 'more open than ever' to a Premier League move, as West Ham set about preparing a second offer.

Chelsea made a bid of around £45million on Monday that was turned down by Everton.

SAMI MOKBEL: It now remains to be seen whether the London club return with an improved offer for the Toffees player, who would give consideration to a switch to the capital.

11:48

Manchester United could miss out on the signing of Matheus Cunha and Sasa Kalajdzic this summer despite showing interest in the pair earlier this week.

Throughout the summer the 21-year-old has been a target for City and was initially earmarked as a development player who could be sent out on loan.

Gomez joins the Premier League champions in an £11million switch plus add-ons to provide competition for places, having agreed a four-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona target Marcos Alonso has been discussed as part of negotiations to head in the opposite direction.

Chelsea held talks with the LaLiga giants over the weekend and are prepared to make an offer this week but for considerably less. Marcos Alonso has been discussed as part of negotiations.

Chelsea have already had bids of £60m and £65m rejected as they seek to bolster their options in central defence.

SIMON JONES: Chelsea target Wesley Fofana has let it be known that he believes Leicester are pricing him out of a move to Stamford Bridge as they stand by their £85m valuation.

Wolves are offering further add-ons and hope to conclude a deal this week.

The midfielder rejected a move to West Ham last week as he has been holding out for a Champions League club but is being persuaded by Bruno Lage that Wolves can be a stepping stone.

Negotiations accelerated after Napoli's opening weekend victory over Verona which settled some of the bubbling discontent in Naples this summer.

The Italian club are confident of securing the player's signature while the Frenchman is said to have told team-mates that he is bound for Campania.

Watford's official stance is that they don't wish to lose Pedro, 20, and he is not for sale.

The Championship outfit told Eddie Howe's side their offer of £20m plus £3m in add-ons would not be enough for the Brazilian star. Watford's official stance is that the 20-year-old is not for sale.

Atletico need to sell players this summer and had offered Alvaro Morata but 23-year-old Cunha fits the profile United would prefer.

Manchester United are weighing up a £45million move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha. The United board have been made aware that the Brazil international is willing to make the move.

