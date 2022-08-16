Read full article on original website
9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing inside a Gastonia home Friday night, according to police. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard. The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the...
9-year-old boy shot in Gastonia; suspect sought
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering […]
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene. According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy...
One dead after shooting in Lancaster County, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Lancaster on Friday night, according to Lancaster County officials. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened on North Willow Lake Road. The victim, Jason Shannon, 43, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
‘Tell me this isn’t true’: Grandmother grieves 14-year-old grandson fatally shot in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother is trying to hold on to the memory of her 14-year-old grandson that was fatally shot in west Charlotte. Yvette Johnson said that her grandson Gregory Holmes should be getting ready for high school with hopes of joining the football team. Instead, this weekend his...
Winnsboro man killed in shooting
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business.
Woman dies after being hit by truck in driveway of Gastonia home; suspect charged with DWI, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
'He could not have been here' | Lancaster deputy in coma after motorcycle accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — What started as a Saturday evening ride on his motorcycle ended in disaster for Lancaster County Deputy Paul Blas. While off-duty, investigators say Deputy Blas and his motorcycle collided with a car on Pink Pyler road in Lancaster, South Carolina. The 25-year-old’s injuries proved to be severe.
Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte
GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.
COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing
Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in SC
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
CMPD: Victim Dies At Hospital After Southwest Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., on August 18th, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on South Tryon Street. At the scene, officers...
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street, near West Arrowood Road. Shortly before 2 o’clock this morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the area.
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to recent drive by shootings in Winnsboro. FCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday night near Smallwood Rd and Bellfield Rd on a silver Toyota. Inside the vehicle were two juveniles wanted by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released photos of the car allegedly involved in a shooting on North Main Street. The shooting happened Thursday in the 5100 block of North Main, according to police. Investigators believe the shooting was related to a road rage incident. A woman was...
Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year. His family says they enjoyed...
