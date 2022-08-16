ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Fox 46 Charlotte

9-year-old boy shot in Gastonia; suspect sought

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene. According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy...
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

Winnsboro man killed in shooting

WINNSBORO, SC
WINNSBORO, SC
WLTX.com

Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte

GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
YORK COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing

Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Victim Dies At Hospital After Southwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., on August 18th, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on South Tryon Street. At the scene, officers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

Two juveniles arrested in connection to drive-by shootings, guns found in vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to recent drive by shootings in Winnsboro. FCSO said deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday night near Smallwood Rd and Bellfield Rd on a silver Toyota. Inside the vehicle were two juveniles wanted by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety.
WINNSBORO, SC

