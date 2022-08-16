ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell City, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville

Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Greenville Police Department warning of possible scam in Muhlenberg County

The Greenville Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. GPD says they've received multiple complaints of people pretending to be members of the department and demanding money. The scammer may use their officers' real names, and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail. The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

2 men accused of trying to rob pizza guy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men on robbery charges after an incident at Bally’s Casino late Thursday night. Officers say the found the victim in the lobby. They say he was bleeding from a cut under his eye. Police say he told them he tried to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Mitchell Police find man dumpster diving and make drug arrest

MITCHELL – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after Mitchell Police officers were requested to a home at 701 West Main Street after a report of a suspicious person going through the dumpsters at Regenerations. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Nicholas Stroud near the dumpster. Officers said Stroud...
MITCHELL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Traffic stop leads to multiple charges

A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
JASPER, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN

