Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
wamwamfm.com
Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville
Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
wevv.com
Greenville Police Department warning of possible scam in Muhlenberg County
The Greenville Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. GPD says they've received multiple complaints of people pretending to be members of the department and demanding money. The scammer may use their officers' real names, and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID.
wevv.com
More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail. The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wevv.com
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
14news.com
2 men accused of trying to rob pizza guy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested two men on robbery charges after an incident at Bally’s Casino late Thursday night. Officers say the found the victim in the lobby. They say he was bleeding from a cut under his eye. Police say he told them he tried to...
Wave 3
Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Police find man dumpster diving and make drug arrest
MITCHELL – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after Mitchell Police officers were requested to a home at 701 West Main Street after a report of a suspicious person going through the dumpsters at Regenerations. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Nicholas Stroud near the dumpster. Officers said Stroud...
wevv.com
Child dead, mother being treated for severe burns after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville
A young child that was pulled from a fiery Friday night crash in Evansville, Indiana has died, and the child's mother is currently being treated for severe burns, according to authorities. The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41...
vincennespbs.org
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges
A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
wevv.com
Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Evansville Walmart parking lot in 'unprovoked' attack
An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he attacked a man with his skateboard and stabbed a woman in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the east side Walmart around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called 911 and said that a man on a skateboard had smashed the window of a truck and assaulted her husband.
Suspects shoot victim, try to escape on bikes and get caught
The Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Fairmont Ave on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. Officers transported the victim to a local hospital. According to a press release, the victims injuries were not life threatening.
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
WLKY.com
Missing for 7 weeks, Louisville family suspects foul play in man's disappearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven weeks after she last spoke to her son, Clarice Kilgore breaks into tears, admitting, "It's hard getting up in the mornings. My husband has to get me up off the couch at night because he's constantly on my mind, all day and all night." Kilgore...
14news.com
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
14news.com
Dispatch: EPD investigating shots fired incident on S. Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms the Evansville Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on South Linwood Avenue. Dispatch says that incident was originally reported to be in the 700 block of Covert Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials with EPD says the shots were actually...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
