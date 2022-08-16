‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer: Johnny and Daniel Join Forces to Take Down Terry Silver

“ Cobra Kai ” is stirring up some action in the dojo once again as Netflix releases the first official trailer for Season 5.

Following last season’s All Valley Karate Tournament, Season 5 reveals that Terry Silver — who now has complete control of Cobra Kai — is planning to expand the dojo across the San Fernando Valley. If Terry goes unchecked, he and his Cobra Kai teachers will spread their form of brutal karate like wildfire. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso chooses to team up with his former nemesis to take down Terry.

“Cobra Kai” follows the lives of Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), their families and karate students 30 years after the events of the ’80s “Karate Kid” franchise. Actors from the original franchise who reprise their roles in “Cobra Kai” include Martin Kove as John Kreese, Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, Randee Heller as Lucille LaRusso and Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi. Tanner Buchanan, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List and Vanessa Rubio also star.

“Cobra Kai” first premiered as a YouTube Premium original series in 2018, but was later acquired by Netflix in 2020 after YouTube stopped producing original scripted content. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are the series creators and executive produce through Counterbalance Entertainment. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers, along with Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett and Susan Ekins. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“Cobra Kai” Season 5 will debut on Netflix on Sept. 9.

Watch the full trailer below.