Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
Toledo Pride kicks off festivities Friday after 2 years of smaller events due to COVID-19
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returned on Friday to kick off the weekend's events at Promenade Park after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two years of smaller events. Toledo Pride's Marketing Coordinator, Chad Turner, said he's excited to see the event "back in full force" in 2022. In 2020, the event was a prerecorded indoor celebration, and in 2021, the event was held with limited tickets.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Miles of Smiles for Pemberville Free Fair
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Pemberville's fair is one of the last free fairs in Ohio. This weekend at the Pemberville Free Fair, event board members are trying to host a Mile of Smiles, and they want your help. Parade Chair Todd Sheets said the goal is to have at least...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
2022 Toledo Pride Guide: a full weekend of fun
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride returns to the downtown area for its annual celebrations. The long-awaited festivities are finally here! Here's a quick Pride Guide to navigate you as you make your plans:. Friday. Toledo Pride – Kick-Off | Promenade Park | 6 p.m. Pride Month may be...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Get your old-school movie fix at Maumee's Little Free Blockbuster
MAUMEE, Ohio — Feeling nostalgic for movies that don't come via a stream? Consider making a trip to the Little Free Blockbuster in Maumee. It is located outside at the back of Amity Ink located at 306 Conant Street in Maumee. The mini movie store works just like the...
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
TFRD offers fitting tribute to former Assistant Chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — The park across from Toledo Fire headquarters in downtown Toledo has been renamed for one of Toledo’s most dedicated firefighters. The spot of land at the intersection of Orange St. and Huron that also holds the Toledo Firefighter’s Memorial is now known as ‘Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place.’
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
'No questions asked': Toledo to hold gun buyback for gas gift cards
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. The city of Toledo is holding a gun buyback event on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Frederick Douglass Center in central Toledo. The event, which will take place from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
City of Adrian purchases Adrian Inn to house former Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, Mich. — The city of Adrian is continuing to aid former residents of an apartment complex, displaced after the building was deemed structurally unsafe. The 200 residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex in Adrian are still without permanent housing. In an update Friday, the city of Adrian...
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
sent-trib.com
Feel the noise, hear the power: Tractor pull is on
The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend. The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Keith Seiler of the 225-member Northwestern Ohio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bowling Green prepares for busiest weekend of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green is on the eve of its busiest weekend of the year. The 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, students moving into BGSU and the final Firefly Nights of the summer are all on the calendar this weekend. "It absolutely is the busiest weekend of...
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 11