Rochester, MN

Darius Campbell Danesh Dies: ‘Pop Idol’ Contestant & West End Star Was 41

By Max Goldbart
 4 days ago
Darius Campbell Danesh , the Pop Idol contestant and star of multiple West End musicals, has died aged 41, his family announced.

Campbell Danesh was found unresponsive in his Rochester, Minnesota, apartment on August 11, according to a statement from his family. The cause of death is not yet known.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh,” they said in a statement. “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue. We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh first appeared on talent format Popstars two decades ago before finishing third in the first UK Pop Idol on ITV behind Will Young and Gareth Gates , winning over fans on a hit format that put him on the map.

He followed up with a No. 1 single, “Colourblind ,” and his debut album Dive made the UK top 10. He released another album, Live Twice, in 2004.

Campbell Danesh then found fame as a West End Star, appearing in the likes of Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Funny Girl and Gone with the Wind. In 2017, he nearly died after drinking sewage water from the River Thames and contracting meningitis.

He married Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge in 2011, and they divorced two years later.

Comments / 13

Brian J Bates
4d ago

so, does anyone want to guess as to why so many celebrities ( young/younger mostly) are suddenly dying?I'm not implying anything, but, it seems rather odd that this year has been a very bad year for "sudden celebrity death syndrome".Especially with heart disorders in these younger folks.

Reply(5)
5
