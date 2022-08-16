ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Girl Scouts cookie coming: Raspberry Rally

By Aaron Organ
 4 days ago

A new Girl Scouts cookie is in the oven.

Raspberry Rally will be available for the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season, the organization announced Tuesday.

The thin, crispy cookie is “infused with raspberry flavor” and dipped in a chocolate coating, the Girl Scouts said. It is a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mints, the organization added.

Raspberry Rally will only available through online sale and direct shipment. The Girl Scouts said it hopes to enhance girls’ “e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills” that way.

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will kick off their cookie season with online sales starting Jan. 13, and in-person sales starting Jan. 20. To learn more or register, visit www.gsnim.org .

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

