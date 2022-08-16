TEVEN JENKINS - RIGHT GUARD?. In the short week between last Saturday’s preseason opener and preseason game two, we saw the Bears try Teven Jenkins at right guard for the first time. It’s the latest step in a development change for last year’s second-round pick. First, the Bears insisted that they were working with Jenkins exclusively at tackle. In June, the messaging changed to keeping “an open lens” to a potential move for Jenkins inside as the coaches try to find the best combination of linemen to protect Fields. Last week it was Michael Schofield starting at right guard, but he struggled, which may have prompted the move for Jenkins. In Jenkins’ work at right tackle against the Chiefs, he also struggled early, but once he settled in he showed the dominant physicality that initially drew Ryan Pace to Jenkins in last year’s draft. Bears coaches have noted that playing guard is more mentally taxing than playing tackle in their system, but Jenkins has displayed the smarts to handle the job. We’ll see how it plays out in live action, if the team decides to play him on the interior against the Seahawks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO