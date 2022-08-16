Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
The 4 relievers Cubs already plan for 2023 bullpen
Even after trading their top four relievers at the deadline last month, the Cubs have a good starting point for their 2023 bullpen. Look no further than Rowan Wick, Brandon Hughes, Codi Heuer and Adbert Alzolay. “If you're looking into next year, Ro has definitely established himself as a big-league...
What we learned in Bears' 27-11 preseason win vs. Seahawks
SEATTLE – Break up the (preseason) Bears. For the second time in five days, Matt Eberflus’ team came away victorious in the preseason, beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 on Thursday at Lumen Field. Justin Fields and the offense played just one series but put points on the board...
Deshaun Watson to miss Browns' remaining preseason games
Deshaun Watson will not be stepping onto an NFL field until December. The Cleveland Browns quarterback received an 11-game suspension on Thursday, preventing him from making his regular season debut until Dec. 4 for a Week 13 contest against his former team, the Houston Texans. The ban doesn’t take effect until Aug. 30, when NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players, so Watson is permitted to play in Cleveland’s final two preseason games.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Fields looked in Bears' preseason game vs. Seahawks
SEATTLE – Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense accomplished something Thursday in Seattle that they couldn’t do in their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a short turnaround between preseason games, Fields and the starters only played one series against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.
After 'distasteful' contract process, Roquan will bet on himself
LAKE FOREST – Just like that, Roquan Smith’s contract hold-in is over. The Bears star linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall. Smith participated in individual drills during the 70-minute practice, his first participation since mandatory minicamp. The 25-year-old Smith spoke with the media afterward for the...
Seahawks fan holds up ‘We need Jimmy G’ sign in preseason game
What a timeline the NFL world has come to. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have made it perfectly clear that 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is the No. 1 quarterback moving forward, but Jimmy Garoppolo still has not been traded. There are still some teams that...
Eberflus explains why he didn't challenge Coutler catch
The preseason isn’t just for the players to install their scheme, or to fight for a roster spot, it’s for the coaches too. They work on communication, and practice various scenarios, like whether they’re going to go for it on fourth down at the 50-yard line, and whether or not to throw a challenge flag. After the Bears’ second preseason game, Matt Eberflus and his team will have to do some self-scouting in the latter department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom stick with 1s at practice
Just when it started to look like the Bears had settled on an offensive combination they liked, they went back to the drawing board. When the team returned to practice on Saturday, they stuck with the lineup, moving left to right, of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, and Larry Borom. There had been speculation that Borom only played starting right tackle against the Seahawks since Riley Reiff had been held out of the game, but after Saturday’s practice praised Borom, and refuted that thinking in the process.
Former NFL QB says this season is 'step back' for Justin Fields
This season will prove to a fatalistic season for the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, according to one former NFL quarterback. "I think it's a step back, candidly," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the 25 Whistles podcast with Bobby Bones. "I don't think it's a year for Justin Fields and his development. They have the worst situation for a quarterback in the NFL."
Watson maintains innocence, ‘grateful’ for settlement with NFL
The NFL and NFLPA came to an agreement on Wednesday that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 regular season and fined $5 million for violations in the league's Personal Conduct Policy. The announcement comes after Watson was accused of sexual misconduct...
Jenkins knows he must 'ramp up process' to become RG Bears need
SEATTLE – The start of his career has taught Teven Jenkins the hard truths of the NFL. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are drafted -- you’re either produce or you get left behind. Jenkins knows that no one will care that Thursday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Bears players to watch in second preseason game
TEVEN JENKINS - RIGHT GUARD?. In the short week between last Saturday’s preseason opener and preseason game two, we saw the Bears try Teven Jenkins at right guard for the first time. It’s the latest step in a development change for last year’s second-round pick. First, the Bears insisted that they were working with Jenkins exclusively at tackle. In June, the messaging changed to keeping “an open lens” to a potential move for Jenkins inside as the coaches try to find the best combination of linemen to protect Fields. Last week it was Michael Schofield starting at right guard, but he struggled, which may have prompted the move for Jenkins. In Jenkins’ work at right tackle against the Chiefs, he also struggled early, but once he settled in he showed the dominant physicality that initially drew Ryan Pace to Jenkins in last year’s draft. Bears coaches have noted that playing guard is more mentally taxing than playing tackle in their system, but Jenkins has displayed the smarts to handle the job. We’ll see how it plays out in live action, if the team decides to play him on the interior against the Seahawks.
Andrus is excited to compete in 'meaningful' games with White Sox
Newly acquired shortstop for the White Sox, Elvis Andrus, is ready to do one thing with the club he hasn't done in a while. Through Andrus' notable 14-year career in MLB, he's gone to the playoffs five times with the Texas Rangers. He helped them go to the World Series two years in a row (2010, 2011). But, he hasn't been in the playoffs since 2016.
Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice
Roquan Smith returned to Bears practice on Saturday, ending his training camp hold-in. He and Ryan Poles were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract extension, but Smith said negotiations are done, so he's focusing on the upcoming season now. "I'm betting on myself," Smith said. Smith...
Podcast: Turner potential Cubs free agent target?
This upcoming offseason's free agent class could feature four All-Star shortstops, including Trea Turner. David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss the free agent shortstop options and if Turner could be a target for the Cubs — as well as his comments on the Cubs and his free agency.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0