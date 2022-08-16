Read full article on original website
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
Dana White responds after former UFC champion Luke Rockhold accuses him of “suppressing the sport”
UFC President Dana White has responded after former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold accused him of “suppressing the sport”. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending his three-year hiatus tomorrow evening at UFC 278 when he squares off with perennial middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ahead of the fight, which serves...
UFC 278 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Luke Rockhold (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 278 event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight matchup featuring Luke Rockhold taking on Paulo Costa. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending a three-year hiatus when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The California native will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero in his most recent efforts.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
Michael Page believes Mike Perry is feeling the pressure ahead of Saturday’s BKFC 27 event: “I think it’s a massive show of nerves”
Michael Page thinks the fact Mike Perry being a fan of his is a sign of him ‘feeling the pressure’ heading into their BKFC 27 fight. When the bare-knuckle boxing match between Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Mike Perry was first announced, many couldn’t quite wrap their heads around it. Now, though, that we’re just over 24 hours away from it actually taking place, there’s a lot of excitement in the air with a lot of fans not really knowing what to expect.
Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”
Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
Pros react after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 278
Tonight’s UFC 278 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight contest between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili. Aldo (31-8 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring decision victories over Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and Rob Font. The MMA legend had gone 3-2 overall since making the drop to the promotions bantamweight division in 2019.
Jake Paul hits back at Kamaru Usman for “easy fight” comments: “I did better than you did against Tyron Woodley”
Jake Paul has responded to Kamaru Usman’s recent comments downplaying a fight against him. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to face Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 278 tomorrow night. The two first met at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015, with Usman winning by decision. Now, seven years later, they’re set to run it back.
UFC bantamweight Julia Avila reveals she had to take a second job just to make ends meet: “It’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster”
UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila has discussed her fighting career in a series of tweets. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since her victory over Julia Stoliarenko in June 2021. The bout was a solid rebound for Avila, as she was previously coming off a loss to Sijara Eubanks. Since joining the promotion, the 34-year-old has gone 3-1 inside the cage.
Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL offering Cris Cyborg millions for clash: “PFL is here to make some big moves”
PFL women’s lightweight Kayla Harrison wasn’t surprised to see Cris Cyborg get a big offer from the promotion. The Judoka is set to face Martina Jindrová later this month at PFL 9. The bout is the semifinals of the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight tournament. If Harrison wins, she’ll move on to the chance to become a three-time tournament winner for the promotion.
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC 278 | Pro fighters make their picks for Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
In the co-main event of UFC 278, an intriguing middleweight bout goes down as Paulo Costa takes on the returning Luke Rockhold. Heading into the fight, Costa is a sizeable -340 favorite while the former UFC middleweight champ is a +250 underdog. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Gilbert Burns confirms he will be fighting Jorge Masvidal in December or January: “He verbally agreed. I did too”
Gilbert Burns has confirmed that he will be fighting fellow contender Jorge Masvidal in either late 2022 or early next year. The welterweight division will be watching this weekend as Kamaru Usman defends his crown against challenger Leon Edwards. Beyond that, though, there are still plenty of questions surrounding who the next challenger will be, with Khamzat Chimaev leading the charge in the lead-up to his showdown with Nate Diaz next month.
Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Michael Page at BKFC 27
Tonight’s BKFC 27 event in London was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight scrap between Michael Page and Mike Perry. Page (20-2 MMA, 0-1 BKFC), who is currently listed at #2 in the Bellator welterweight rankings, was making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut this evening with hopes of rebounding from a split decision loss to Logan Storley. That controversial setback had snapped a six-fight winning streak for ‘MVP’.
Luke Rockhold believes he will make quick work of Paulo Costa if the fight hits the ground at UFC 278: “I’ll treat Paulo like a bitch if it gets to the ground, it’ll be over”
Luke Rockhold believes he will make quick work of Paulo Costa if the fight hits the ground at UFC 278. UFC 278 takes place tomorrow, Saturday August 20th at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) in...
Deontay Wilder shares his prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: “He just looks like a different man, he looks more broken”
Deontay Wilder has given his thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua this weekend. Last September, Oleksandr Usyk surprised a lot of fight fans and pundits by defeating Anthony Joshua to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. It was always expected that the pair would run it back at some point and on Saturday night, that’s exactly what will happen over in Saudi Arabia as Usyk puts the belts on the line in the name of trying to end this Joshua rivalry once and for all.
