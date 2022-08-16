Painter Foad Satterfield grew up in Lake Charles. Not all his memories of that time are great. However, everything that’s ever happened to the 73-year-old, including growing up Jim Crow in the deep south, serving in Vietnam and studying with well-known spiritual gurus, has made him who he is today — a man committed to contemplation and ameliorating suffering. “When I ask myself how I can do this, and I ask myself this question often, the answer I always get, so far, has always been the same,” he said. “Go to your studio and make the most influential, energized and beautiful paintings you possibly can.”

