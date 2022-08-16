Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Police Jury targeting blighted properties
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury started the process of getting hurricane damaged properties repaired or torn down at the Thursday’s meeting. “After tonight’s vote, we will begin the process of sending out official notifications by way of certified mail,” said Wes Crain, parish planning and development director.
Lake Charles American Press
Governor, DOTD celebrate substantial completion of I-10 widening project
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson and other state and local officials celebrated a great infrastructural feat Friday morning in Calcasieu Parish. Edwards said the widening and improvement of the stretch of road between Interstate 210 and La. 108 was considered “substantially...
Lake Charles American Press
Mayor gives two-year post-Hurricane Laura update
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter on Thursday presented an update on hurricane recovery — past, present and future. “I try to talk more about today and tomorrow versus yesterday, but I do think it is important to give some of you a reminder about what we have been through.”
Lake Charles American Press
Thomas “Kenny” Kennedy Clemons II
Thomas Kennedy “Kenny” Clemons II of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Aug. 11, 2022, at age 65. He was born in Lake Charles, La., to the late Rupert Florence Clemons (Richardson) and James A. Clemons Jr. on Nov. 11, 1956, and was the fifth of eight children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles American Press
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in LC
Louisiana State Police are investigating a Friday morning officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles, authorities said. Trooper Derek Senegal said the city police department asked the organization to investigate the incident involving their officers. Senegal said just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responding to “suspicious circumstances” at 415 Hodges Street...
Lake Charles American Press
$3M more in FEMA money to be dedicated to Iowa, LaGrange high school repairs
More than $76 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid for Hurricanes Ida and Laura has been approved this week, including more than $3 million for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, said the board will receive $2,258,321 in federal funding for repairs to the...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge
A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
Lake Charles American Press
Work of LC native Foad Satterfield on display in New York’s Malin Gallery
Painter Foad Satterfield grew up in Lake Charles. Not all his memories of that time are great. However, everything that’s ever happened to the 73-year-old, including growing up Jim Crow in the deep south, serving in Vietnam and studying with well-known spiritual gurus, has made him who he is today — a man committed to contemplation and ameliorating suffering. “When I ask myself how I can do this, and I ask myself this question often, the answer I always get, so far, has always been the same,” he said. “Go to your studio and make the most influential, energized and beautiful paintings you possibly can.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles American Press
Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting
A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
Lake Charles American Press
Carl Edward Murphrey
Carl Edward Murphrey, 75, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 9:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Murphrey was born Oct. 29, 1946, in Monroe, La., and has lived in Lake Charles for a number of years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as part of the Brown Water Navy on board PBR boats that navigated the inland waterways and rivers in Vietnam. He worked for over thirty years as a wireline operator with OTIS Engineering / Halliburton. Mr. Murphrey enjoyed spending time with his friends and family during his off time and loved his dog, Brody. His favorite job and the best name given to him was “Paw Paw.”
Lake Charles American Press
Local bakery giving away 250 bundtlets on Sept. 1
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lake Charles is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at its 4740 Nelson Road location to celebrate its 25th birthday. It’s part of a national celebration where bakeries from coast to coast will give out...
Lake Charles American Press
Robert Wayne Gary
Robert Wayne Gary, 59 of Lake Charles, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He was born on March 20, 1963, in Jennings, La., to Robert and Bonnie Gary. Robert attended Barbe High School where he was part of the rodeo team. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish, camp, and barbecue. His favorite was cooking barbecue for his family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles American Press
Allen Parish a top district for one-year growth on LEAP test
LEAP test scores showed a positive sign of academic recovery in the 2021-22 school year, according to School Superintendent Kent Reed. Allen Parish showed a 3 percent increase in the number of students performing at mastery and above, according to information released by the state. The district was also recognized as a top district for one-year growth in LEAP scores.
Lake Charles American Press
Pro Watercross: National championships return to LC this weekend
This weekend, Aug. 20-21, the 2022 National Pro Watercross Championships will be taking place at the North Beach of Lake Charles. According to Visit Lake Charles, this event will be an “action-packed competition” that “gives spectators an opportunity to witness the opponents’ athletic talents on their personal watercraft or jet skis.”
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Moss Bluff man resentenced in death of CrossFit runner
A Moss Bluff man who pleaded guilty in the 2020 death of a man who was run over while working out with his CrossFit group has been resentenced to correct errors made during his original hearing. George D. McKinney Jr. was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison with seven...
Lake Charles American Press
Up in the air: Scrimmage doesn’t settle QB battle
It wasn’t a perfect start for Gary Goff under the lights. After the Cowboys scored on the first drive in Friday night’s scrimmage, the cannon misfired. Hey, the extra point was perfect by Garrison Smith so you can’t have everything 5 minutes into the first night event back in Cowboy Stadium.
Comments / 0