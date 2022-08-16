Drought watch in place across New Jersey. Here’s what the DEP is asking.
A drought watch is in place across New Jersey, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking everyone, from homeowners to businesses, to conserve water.
They say groundwater levels and some reservoirs are showing a serious loss of water.
The DEP adds 30% of homeowner use in summer is for outdoor purposes, which can be pulled back.
The state is asking for voluntary conservation now before supplies decrease even more and conservation becomes mandatory.
