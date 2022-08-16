ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County Police warn of phone scammer posing as Lieutenant

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is warning the local community about an apparent phone scam where a caller is impersonating a CCPD Lieutenant.

According to police, the suspect uses the name Lt. Bill Sharpley, Commander of the Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol. When the scammer calls victims, they tell them that they have failed to appear in court and need to pay money over the phone to avoid being arrested.

Officials advise the community that if you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately. It is important to not give the caller any personal or financial information.

If anyone had any information related to the crime or can help identify the scam caller, please contact the Chatham County Police Department Detectives at 912-651-4717, or contact them through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips .

You may also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

