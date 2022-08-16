Ethical, lab-grown diamonds are good for your wallet and even better for the planet

When you think of diamonds , what comes to mind? For many, the jewels are a sign of opulence and wealth. For others, diamonds are a symbol of love and commitment. But for those who are worried about the planet, diamonds can represent something far more sinister: exploitation and environmental degradation.





Diamond mining, especially in Africa, causes soil erosion, deforestation, and overall ecosystem destruction. And that doesn’t even factor in the human toll. Although the industry has taken steps to improve the situation, African diamond mines are notorious for their low wages and poor working conditions. But despite the negative publicity, global diamond jewelry sales are now worth more than $72 billion annually .

Clearly, the public has a strong cultural attachment to these beautiful jewels. But what if there was a way to satisfy this massive demand without exploiting the poorest of the poor. What if there was a way to create diamonds from scratch without the need for destructive mining practices. Well, as it turns out, there is .



The Benefits Of Lab-Grown Diamonds



In recent years, scientists have created diamonds in the lab that are the same quality as those you would find in a mine. Since these lab-grown diamonds are composed of crystallized carbon, they are virtually identical to traditional diamonds. Only advanced testing equipment can tell the difference. At the end of the day, lab-grown diamonds look like real diamonds because they are real diamonds.



Because these diamonds are created in a lab, the issues of low wages and worker exploitation are virtually nonexistent. And in terms of environmental damage, there’s no comparison between diamond mines and diamond labs. However, lab-grown diamonds still require a large amount of energy to create, so it’s not as if they are carbon neutral. But according to Saleem Ali, a minerals expert at the University of Delaware who was interviewed by The Guardian , “the environmental impact is far greater for mined diamonds” when the entire life cycle of a diamond mine is considered.



Better For The Planet, And Better For Your Wallet



