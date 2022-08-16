ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ethical, lab-grown diamonds are good for your wallet and even better for the planet

By Upworthy Staff
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbiLh_0hJGWkZT00

When you think of diamonds , what comes to mind? For many, the jewels are a sign of opulence and wealth. For others, diamonds are a symbol of love and commitment. But for those who are worried about the planet, diamonds can represent something far more sinister: exploitation and environmental degradation.


Diamond mining, especially in Africa, causes soil erosion, deforestation, and overall ecosystem destruction. And that doesn’t even factor in the human toll. Although the industry has taken steps to improve the situation, African diamond mines are notorious for their low wages and poor working conditions. But despite the negative publicity, global diamond jewelry sales are now worth more than $72 billion annually .

Clearly, the public has a strong cultural attachment to these beautiful jewels. But what if there was a way to satisfy this massive demand without exploiting the poorest of the poor. What if there was a way to create diamonds from scratch without the need for destructive mining practices. Well, as it turns out, there is .

The Benefits Of Lab-Grown Diamonds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WeDY_0hJGWkZT00
Image via Unsplash

In recent years, scientists have created diamonds in the lab that are the same quality as those you would find in a mine. Since these lab-grown diamonds are composed of crystallized carbon, they are virtually identical to traditional diamonds. Only advanced testing equipment can tell the difference. At the end of the day, lab-grown diamonds look like real diamonds because they are real diamonds.

Because these diamonds are created in a lab, the issues of low wages and worker exploitation are virtually nonexistent. And in terms of environmental damage, there’s no comparison between diamond mines and diamond labs. However, lab-grown diamonds still require a large amount of energy to create, so it’s not as if they are carbon neutral. But according to Saleem Ali, a minerals expert at the University of Delaware who was interviewed by The Guardian , “the environmental impact is far greater for mined diamonds” when the entire life cycle of a diamond mine is considered.

Better For The Planet, And Better For Your Wallet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AKlX_0hJGWkZT00

Image via Unsplash


Aside from the fact that lab-grown diamonds are less exploitive and better for the planet, it turns out that they’re also better for your bottom line. That’s because it's cheaper and less time-consuming to create diamonds in a lab than it is to locate and excavate them. And a company called SuperJeweler is passing these savings on to consumers.

Since 1999, SuperJeweler has offered diamonds from ethical, conflict-free suppliers directly to the public. And now, the company is selling lab-grown diamonds, including 1 and 2-carat diamond earrings in solid 14k gold. So if you’re on the market for beautiful diamond jewelry, why wouldn’t you pay less for the same product and help protect the environment in the process? Click here to learn more about these beautiful lab-grown diamonds today.

Comments / 4

Meri Brown
4d ago

Remember, Diamonds Aren't Rare. They are "Regulated Worldwise" by De Veers and Advertized as Rare to maximize Price.

Reply
5
Peter Goodman
4d ago

hm....natural grown that requires no energy expenditure...or lab grown requiring chemicals, waste and energy....SO "green".

Reply
3
Related
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Planet#Jewelry#Diamond Earrings#Mining Equipment#African
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: Women Over 40 Should Avoid These 3 Layering Mistakes–They Make Thinning Hair So Obvious!

When it comes to boosting volume and bringing life back to the thinning, flat hair many women experience over 40, one of the best options is typically to go with a layered haircut. However, it’s important to remember that not all layers are created equally—which is to say that, if you go with the wrong ‘do, you could end up making matters worse and draw even more attention to signs of thinning.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Treatments For Dark Spots, Once And For All

Typically caused by sun exposure and general aging, hyperpigmentation is a common beauty issue that many of us will run into at some point in our lives. While dark spots shouldn’t be reason for alarm, you may find yourself wishing for a more even skin tone. Luckily, there are many treatments and products out there that can help you target this particular problem. But which ones will work the best?
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Short, Flirty Haircuts Stylists Say Highlight Your Best Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

This post has been updated since its initial 06/06/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. What better way to celebrate the transitioning of the seasons than with a fresh haircut? As the weather changes, you may be dreaming of a shorter, breezier style to stay cool in the last days of summer and start the autumn season off in style. Luckily, there are plenty of close-cropped options that will not only make you look more on trend than ever, but will also take years off of your face.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
SKIN CARE
Upworthy

Upworthy

109K+
Followers
3K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy