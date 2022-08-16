Hamsters receiving elaborate meals is quite possibly the cutest thing on the internet

Once upon a time, the image of a hamster enjoying a delicious bowl of fresh spaghetti was only the stuff of fairy tales, and maybe one-third of all the Disney classics.

But not anymore . Behold … "The Hamster Station" on TikTok and Instagram , where you can bear witness to all the teeny-tiny feasts and itty-bitty activities of two adorable hamsters.

Their names? Mr. Marshmallow and Mr. Crumpet, naturally.

Mr. Marshmallow and Mr. Crumpet’s owner spoils them rotten with elaborate meals worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake , made perfectly hamster-sized. And the internet is enthralled.

When I say elaborate, I’m not exaggerating. Below you find a “hamster picnic” complete with table and red checkered cloth on a patch of artificial grass. Topped with a pasta bowl. And a fruit slushie to wash it all down. This video alone got 7.5 million views.



You might be thinking, sure, this is cute and all, but do the hamsters even appreciate all this ?

Just take one look at how they slurp those noodles, and you’ll have your answer.

Understandably, hearts were won after watching.

“I just watched an adorable hamster eat a spaghetti noodle……..my day has been made lol,” wrote one person.

“This hamster living better life than me,” joked another.

What’s for dessert, you may wonder. Why, carrot cake, of course. Which the hungry, hungry hamster inhales. Truly the only proper way to eat carrot cake.

Of course, the owner has reassured viewers that all meals are “hamster safe.” For the most part, these little guys have pretty lenient diets and can indulge in quite a bit of human foods, according to The Spruce .

However, some foods can be problematic. Peanut butter, for example, can get stuck in a hamster cheek pouch. Yes, even their dietary restrictions are adorable.

For these “hamster-safe pancakes” seen above, the batter was made with plain flour, milk and water, then topped with a tiny piece of banana to look like butter. Genius.

But why stop at meals? Mr. Marshmallow had his very own mini movie night.

You know, chilling on a dollhouse couch, munching on some popcorn, and watching “The Bee Movie” on the big screen. Well, big for a hamster anyway.

Mr. Marshmallow dressed for the occasion in his dashing top hat.

By the way, Mr. Marshmallow and Mr. Crumpet might have a talented owner, but they are also artists in their own right.

Just look at their marvelous paintings below.

A dollop of different colors were dropped onto a tiny canvas, which was then placed in a plastic bag so that Mr. Crumpet could begin his work. By “work” I mean going after treats. Don't judge his process!

Hamsters are already notoriously low-maintenance pets and this raises their cuteness factor times a bajillion. Cats and dogs might take the lead when it comes to popular household pets, but now there’s even more reason to consider owning a critter like Mr. Marshmallow and Mr. Crumpet. Or at least watch more videos of them.