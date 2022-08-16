Police searching for woman who stole customer’s wallet from retail store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who stole from a store on Soldano Blvd.Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
A 53-year-old woman left her wallet on the counter at the service center of a retail store in the 3600 block of Soldano Blvd. on Aug. 6, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Another woman stole the wallet from the counter when the victim walked away.
Columbus police asked anyone with information to call Property Crimes at 614-645-1439.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 14