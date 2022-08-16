ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police searching for woman who stole customer’s wallet from retail store

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Nft_0hJGWeH700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who stole from a store on Soldano Blvd.

Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer

A 53-year-old woman left her wallet on the counter at the service center of a retail store in the 3600 block of Soldano Blvd. on Aug. 6, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Another woman stole the wallet from the counter when the victim walked away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBX9Y_0hJGWeH700
The suspect accused of stealing from a retail store on Soldano Blvd. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police asked anyone with information to call Property Crimes at 614-645-1439.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 14

Patty J
4d ago

They have a outstanding picture of her. Trace her on Social Media that's how so many people have been caught.

Reply
9
Stapp Suck
4d ago

"looking for a woman" I think we are stretching by calling that thing a woman..."Police are searching for land dwelling sewer mutant" is probably a better title. $5 bucks says if it ways stopped before it was trying to leave the store it would have said "Ohhh well I was trying to find the owner...I swear hand to God I wouldn't steal. I'm a Christian lady" just really over selling it.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotopost.com

Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster

Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
LANCASTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle

One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers …. Evening Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Thousands of Columbus students get...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police identify 21-year-old as May homicide suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Property Crimes#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: New Albany at Marysville. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Westerville North at …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Olentangy...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Knox County

Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Knox County. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Py9y1T. Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting …. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers …. Evening Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back …
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FULL: Knox County Sheriff's Office update on Friday evening shooting

A shooting Friday evening in Knox County had the Sheriff's Office recommending residents to shelter in place. FULL: Knox County Sheriff’s Office update on Friday …. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers …. Evening Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Thousands of Columbus...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side

COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy