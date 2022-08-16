Police searching for woman who stole customer’s wallet from retail store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who stole from a store on Soldano Blvd.

A 53-year-old woman left her wallet on the counter at the service center of a retail store in the 3600 block of Soldano Blvd. on Aug. 6, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Another woman stole the wallet from the counter when the victim walked away.

The suspect accused of stealing from a retail store on Soldano Blvd. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police asked anyone with information to call Property Crimes at 614-645-1439.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.