ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin talks ‘Rust’ shooting with Chris Cuomo

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tyler Wornell, Cassie Buchman
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISZrt_0hJGWSdH00

(NewsNation) — “Every single person” on the “Rust” movie set knows what happened the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot, actor Alec Baldwin said in an interview with incoming NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on his podcast.

Speaking on Cuomo’s podcast “The Chris Cuomo Project,” Baldwin said, “The people who are talking the loudest about what happens or speculating about what happened were not on the set of the film.”

“The LA Times, The Hollywood Reporter, they are talking on and on about this,” he said. “The thing that they have in common was no one was there.”

The actor fatally shot Hutchins on Oct. 21 while filming for the movie “Rust.” Director Joel Souza was also wounded when the Colt .45-caliber revolver went off.

Baldwin said in an ABC interview in December that he never pulled the trigger, but an FBI report released this week said otherwise. It concluded that the gun could not have been fired without pulling the trigger.

Baldwin’s lawyer, in a statement to NPR, called the FBI’s findings “misconstrued” and said the gun was in “poor condition.”

Speaking to Cuomo, Baldwin broke down what “fanning a gun” can look like and how that may have contributed to what happened.

“In old Western movies, you would see someone fan the hammer of the gun,” Baldwin said.

If the hammer didn’t lock, and someone pulled it back far enough, it would fire the bullet without someone having to pull the trigger, Baldwin explained.

“The man who is the principal safety officer of the set of the film declared the gun was safe when he handed it to me,” Baldwin said. “The man who was the principal safety officer of the film declared in front of the entire assemblage, ‘This is a cold gun.’ Now, why did he say that if he didn’t know and hadn’t checked? The point is we were told everything was cool and you can relax and we are working with a gun that is safe to rehearse with.”

For Baldwin, there is only one question to ask now: “Who put a live round in the gun?”

“What is likely is that someone who was responsible for one situation or one line of responsibility and the other person — a tandem of the two people — one of them or both were negligent,” Baldwin said.

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the shooting an accident after completing an autopsy and review of law enforcement reports. Prosecutors have not yet made a decision about any charges, and police are waiting to receive data from Baldwin’s cellphone before completing the investigation.

Baldwin’s legal team suggested the medical investigator’s report was further proof that the shooting was “a tragic accident” and that he should not face criminal charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sh2QJ_0hJGWSdH00

“This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was ‘cold,’ and believed the gun was safe,” attorney Luke Nikas said in a statement.

Multiple agencies launched investigations into the shooting, and in April, New Mexico workplace safety regulators fined the production company more than $136,000 and outlined a litany of safety failures that took place on the set. There were two misfires on set prior to the fatal shooting, according to the report.

In all his years making movies, Baldwin said he’s never before had “one problem” with these kinds of props.

“Why would anybody believe that I worked in this business for 40 years and that day I decided to play with a gun?” he asked. “That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Despite this, Baldwin said there are people who have seized on the opportunity to use the shooting against him.

“We’ve come down to a point where it doesn’t matter what you do. This is something that was a delight to the people who hate my guts politically,” he said, pointing out how former President Donald Trump claimed that Baldwin “may have had something to do with” the shooting. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., even made T-shirts mocking the incident that were sold on his website.

“It doesn’t matter what you do, the ones who are out to get you are out to get you,” Baldwin said.

Reflecting on this “cancel culture,” Baldwin attributed it to social media and the current political climate, especially the “disconnect” between politicians and the average person.

People don’t think politicians “who are bought and owned by the people who put them in office” will listen to them or pass laws in their interest, Baldwin said.

So instead, he said the average person uses “cancel culture, ending your career, saying something that will have some impact” to make their voices heard.

Still, Baldwin, on Cuomo’s podcast, insisted: “I’m not the real victim here.”

“Things for me are going to get better,” he said. “Things for me are going to get cleared up, I’m 1000% confident of that. Nothing’s going to bring this woman back. She died. She has a little boy. This is the real tragedy.”

Hutchins’ shooting death was a reminder of the dangers that can be present on film sets, which have resulted in deaths in the past. Most notably, actor Brandon Lee died in 1993 after he was shot on the set of “The Crow” when a makeshift bullet was mistakenly left in a gun.

This interview was edited for clarity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Cuomo weighs in on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WIVB) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is sharing his thoughts on the recent F.B.I. raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The raid at the former president’s residence was related to an investigation into whether White House records taken to the resort were mishandled, according to sources who spoke with News Nation.
U.S. POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriffs investigating fatal crash

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Thursday morning crash involving a bicyclist and a dump truck. Police say at approximately 7:57 a.m. Thursday, they received multiple 911 calls reporting a bicyclist being hit by a dump truck in front of 6721 Shawnee Road in Wheatfield. Preliminary investigation shows […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Beast

Disgraced Bill O’Reilly Eyes Job at Chris Cuomo’s New Network

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. NewsNation is apparently not done stacking its roster with media men accused of misconduct. Bill...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi#Newsnation#Abc#Npr#Trig
MarketRealist

Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Has a High Net Worth and Salary

You might have seen Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner in the headlines lately after a heated exchange with Senator Joe Manchin. Faulkner went toe-to-toe with Manchin regarding President Joe Biden's performance. Faulkner had a few words for Manchin and brought in a personal anecdote at the same time. Insight into Faulkner's background and net worth might reveal why she responded the way she did.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
POTUS
Fox News

Chris Cuomo's Return: Disgraced CNN anchor launches podcast, claims he'll 'never be a hater' of former network

Disgraced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to media Thursday for the first episode of his new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project. Cuomo’s project is set to air on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week and feature prominent guests. The podcast’s YouTube description stated that the show will give Cuomo’s "signature take on today’s pressing current events — and explores how these stories are being covered by all sides of the media."
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network

Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy