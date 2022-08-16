ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Sal rips Spencer Strider for changing tune after beating Mets: 'Double down, tough guy!'

By Ryan Chichester, Sal Licata
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EH19W_0hJGW7QV00

Just over a week ago, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider chalked up his rough start against the Mets to “luck” when he lasted just 2.2 innings, but after throwing five innings of much better work on Monday, he changed his tune, praising the New York lineup for being “pesky.”

Strider even noted that he probably shouldn’t have chalked up his previous rough start to being a victim of luck and a lot of “weird hits,” but Sal didn’t want to hear it.

“So now Strider, after they win, now it’s, ‘everybody’s happy and I’ve had my tea, and oh, the Mets are good and they’re pesky,’” Sal said. “Where was that when you got beat last time out?

“Double down, tough guy! You said it, own up to it! Now you’re backing off…we’ll see what happens in October, right? Strider and his five innings. Like that’s a big deal...big five innings for him.”

Sal also had an issue with Strider’s performance being portrayed as the rookie backing up his talk last time out by turning in a better performance on Monday.

“How about the reporter, ‘Talk the talk,’” Sal said. “You know what he said? ‘We’ll see you in October.’ Last I checked, it’s still august. So we’re gonna dismiss the Mets wiping the floor with the Braves at Citi Field because ‘it’s August, and they’re lucky putting the ball in play,’ but now, one measly win in a rain delayed game that the Mets starting pitcher has to leave after two innings, now we’re gonna be taking bows? ‘Oh, Spencer, you went five innings, how does it feel to talk the talk and then back it up?’ Get lost, you homers! You loser homers! It’s pathetic what they do down there!

“They should be ripping Spencer Strider for that comment. They should be knocking the Braves for the way they played against the Mets. Now we’re celebrating and taking bows for one win? Even strider was like, ‘You know, I probably shouldn’t have said what I said.’”

