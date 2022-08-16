Sal on Yankees rough stretch: 'This is what gets managers canned'

The Yankees are caught in a freefall, spoiling what was a historic start by the night with each passing loss.

It isn’t a small sample size either, as the Yanks have been playing mediocre baseball at best over the last six weeks, and have since descended into flat-out poor play, and Sal says it’s trending in a direction where someone needs to be held accountable.

“Teams that play like this after being great to start the season, this is what gets managers canned,” Sal said. “If this goes on longer…I know some fans are already saying it, and I like Aaron Boone, but this is unacceptable.

“You cannot have that type of falloff. You know the old saying, ‘You can’t fire the players,’ and there’s not one specific reason. It is everything that has crumbled down.”

The Yankees reaffirmed their belief in Boone this past offseason by signing him to a new contract, but Sal says that decision needs to be examined if the Yanks continue to stumble towards the end of the regular season.

“This type of performance, for a team of that caliber that performed to the high level that they did, that’s what gets managers fired,” Sal said. “Something’s got to give here. They gotta get it turned around.”

