ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New Girl Scouts cookie coming: Raspberry Rally

By Aaron Organ
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3s1g_0hJGVrT700

A new Girl Scouts cookie is in the oven.

Raspberry Rally will be available for the 2023 Girl Scouts cookie season, the organization announced Tuesday.

The thin, crispy cookie is “infused with raspberry flavor” and dipped in a chocolate coating, the Girl Scouts said. It is a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mints, the organization added.

The Butter Cow lady

Raspberry Rally will only available through online sale and direct shipment. The Girl Scouts said it hopes to enhance girls’ “e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills” that way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez

August 17, 2022 Pedro Martinez – CEO – Chicago Public Schools City Club event description: Pedro Martinez Pedro Martinez is the CEO of Chicago Public Schools. He has more than 20 years of experience in the private, nonprofit, and public education sectors. Born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Pedro Martinez came to Chicago with his family at […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Girl#The Girl Scouts#The Thin Mints#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

JB Pritzker agrees to Nexstar-hosted Illinois governor debates

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. Republican nominee Darren Bailey has not yet confirmed he will participate. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4 at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy