Fredericksburg, VA

Suspect wanted after using stolen credit card at Spotsylvania Walmart

By Tyler Thrasher
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOgdu_0hJGVf7d00

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for fraudulent use of a credit card at a Walmart store. The card was reportedly stolen from a local Costco.

The incident occurred in Fredericksburg City on Friday, Aug. 12, at the local Walmart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7GuQ_0hJGVf7d00
Surveillance photos of the suspect provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Police said the victim’s credit cards were stolen while in the Costco at 3102 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County that same day.

The suspect was pictured driving a white vehicle, according the the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of vehicle provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
