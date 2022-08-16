Suspect wanted after using stolen credit card at Spotsylvania Walmart

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for fraudulent use of a credit card at a Walmart store. The card was reportedly stolen from a local Costco.

The incident occurred in Fredericksburg City on Friday, Aug. 12, at the local Walmart.

Surveillance photos of the suspect provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Police said the victim’s credit cards were stolen while in the Costco at 3102 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County that same day.

The suspect was pictured driving a white vehicle, according the the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo of vehicle provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

