Suspect wanted after using stolen credit card at Spotsylvania Walmart
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect is wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for fraudulent use of a credit card at a Walmart store. The card was reportedly stolen from a local Costco.
The incident occurred in Fredericksburg City on Friday, Aug. 12, at the local Walmart.Arrest warrants issued to 18-year-old driver accused of killing, critically injuring cyclists in Henrico
Police said the victim’s credit cards were stolen while in the Costco at 3102 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County that same day.
The suspect was pictured driving a white vehicle, according the the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0