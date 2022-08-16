Read full article on original website
Related
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
wktn.com
Fentanyl Seized, Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop in Kenton
A routine traffic stop Thursday evening in the City of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The deputy observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and excuted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street.
Man sought after fatal Marion shooting
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man they said is considered armed and dangerous after a fatal shooting in Marion early Saturday morning. According to Marion Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Adams Street at approximately 12:11 a.m. At the scene, officers found the […]
Galion Inquirer
Suspect remains at large after high speed chase
GALION/MOUNT GILEAD- At approximately 8:30 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Galion Police Department received a request for assistance from Mount Gilead Police Department on an active high-speed chase, with the suspect driving in excess of 100 MPH towards Galion. Along with Crawford County Sheriff deputies and Ohio State Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man
Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
wktn.com
Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man
A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
Columbus Police Searching for Woman Who is Part of Larger Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a woman who is believed to...
WSYX ABC6
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Findlay man arrested for assault
A Findlay man was arrested after an altercation in the 14,000 block of Basswood Avenue in Lakeview, Wednesday evening, around 8:40. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male, later identified as Curtis King, 40, chasing a female and then fighting another male in the middle of the street.
Sheriff's Office: Shelter in place advisory lifted after shots fired from inside Knox County home
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted for residents in Knox County after shots were fired from inside a home on Saturday morning. Captain Jay Shaffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were firing shots from inside a home. Negotiations are ongoing between the people inside the home and law enforcement officers. No injuries have been reported so far.
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
iheart.com
Bucyrus Trooper's OVI Checkpoint Will Be On County Road 330 Tonight!
Bucyrus - The Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. tonight on County Road 330 west of U.S. 30 and east of Stetzer Road, in Crawford County. The OVI checkpoint...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Timothy P. Caudill was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The following...
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash
A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
16-year-old dead after crash in Richland County
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a crash in Mifflin Township that left a 16-year-old dead on Thursday. The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old boy veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree and landed in a ditch around 1:25 p.m., according to the […]
Galion police chief placed on leave
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – The Galion Police Department’s chief has been placed on administrative leave, according to city officials. Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave beginning on Wednesday, said Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion. The city confirmed it placed Rodriguez on leave “pending a fact-finding effort,” but did not […]
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly strikes co-worker with rod over missing popsicle
BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man charged with felonious assault
A Bellefontaine man was arrested for felonious assault Tuesday evening around 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Heritage Court for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female victim and Damian Deyo, 28. Deyo stated he started arguing with the...
cleveland19.com
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
Comments / 0