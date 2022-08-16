BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.

