Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion

When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey State
NJ.com

Hackers infiltrated patient records at 2 state psychiatric hospitals

Someone hacked into the electronic medical records of patients of the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Anne Klein Forensic Center in June and obtained “limited” private information held by an outside company, the state Department of Health announced late Friday. A health department spokeswoman declined to say how many...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Friendly Fire: Mandates dropped, Cheney expelled, and Pence cornered

Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with Editorial Page deputy editors Julie O’Connor and Dave D’Alessandro.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Saint Peter
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town

Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Frenchtown Tour to benefit Hunterdon County Historical Society

Hunterdon County Historical Society trustee and Frenchtown historian Rick Epstein will lead an hour-long walking tour of the borough on Saturday, Sept. 10. During the tour, Epstein will share information about the borough including how Frenchtown got its name, how the Queen of Bridge Street demolished a car in 1935, why Annie Oakley and Mary Tyler Moore came to town, and why Dr. Deemy’s horse was suspected of starting the Great Frenchtown Fire of 1878.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record

While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
PINE BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Golf fundraiser to support groundbreaking Rutgers Hall of Fame inductee, Title IX weekend | How to sign up

One of the most important hirings in Rutgers athletics history didn’t get much fanfare in September 1973. Fourteen months after Congress enacted Title IX, a law the prohibited federally funded institutions from discriminating against students or employees based on sex, Rutgers hired a recently graduated Trenton State track and field standout to teach in its physical education department.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home

Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

