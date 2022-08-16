Read full article on original website
New Jersey’s child care system is broken | Opinion
When news broke that Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) would close by the end of September all six of their on-site child care facilities located throughout New Jersey, mounting pressure and public outcry pushed HMH to first delay the closure until the end of the year, before it ultimately reversed the decision altogether.
Developer of Newark school for business trades accused of wage, lease violations
Under a public-private arrangement new for Newark Public Schools, the district plans to open a high school for building trades in a former hospital building in the city’s Ironbound section. The proposed Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design will be housed in the old St. James Hospital....
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Amy DeGise must step down now, let Jersey City move on | Jersey Journal editorial
Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise just doesn’t get it. If anything, her impassioned 4-minute speech at Wednesday night’s council meeting proved that she sees herself as entitled to special treatment – and that it is indeed time for her to step down. DeGise’s remarks focused on...
Bad form to blame the messenger in DeGise controversy | Letter
I am writing today to address recent comments made by the Hudson County executive, Tom DeGise, about The Jersey Journal. The media shares both great power and responsibility. They play an important role in investigating leads, compiling information and facilitating the news to the masses. I empathize with Mr. DeGise...
Hackers infiltrated patient records at 2 state psychiatric hospitals
Someone hacked into the electronic medical records of patients of the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Anne Klein Forensic Center in June and obtained “limited” private information held by an outside company, the state Department of Health announced late Friday. A health department spokeswoman declined to say how many...
Friendly Fire: Mandates dropped, Cheney expelled, and Pence cornered
Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes, and we prove it every week. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposite teams for their entire careers yet have remained friends throughout. Here, they discuss the week’s events with Editorial Page deputy editors Julie O’Connor and Dave D’Alessandro.
Murphy says not calling for DeGise to resign after hit-and-run has ‘nothing to do’ with her powerful father
Numerous times over the past four years, Gov. Phil Murphy has called on local officials to resign over controversial matters. But not so for a Jersey City councilwoman with a politically powerful father after her hit-and-run with a bicyclist nearly a month ago. Amy DeGise heard from dozens of her...
Monmouth person injured, power grid shut down after contact with high-tension line
A person in Monmouth County was injured Saturday after hitting a high-tension line and was transported to a nearby hospital by a medical evacuation team, police said. The incident occurred at 276 Clinton Ave., a residential address in Eatontown. The borough is about three miles from Long Branch. Jersey Central...
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
Frenchtown Tour to benefit Hunterdon County Historical Society
Hunterdon County Historical Society trustee and Frenchtown historian Rick Epstein will lead an hour-long walking tour of the borough on Saturday, Sept. 10. During the tour, Epstein will share information about the borough including how Frenchtown got its name, how the Queen of Bridge Street demolished a car in 1935, why Annie Oakley and Mary Tyler Moore came to town, and why Dr. Deemy’s horse was suspected of starting the Great Frenchtown Fire of 1878.
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record
While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
Sewer collapse repairs to close Route 440 in Jersey City for 7-14 days
A partial sewer collapse more than 15 under the ground in the area of Danforth Avenue and Route 440 will force the closure of lanes on the the highway starting Aug. 26. The sewer collapse was discovered Wednesday during routing inspections, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The Jersey City...
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
Man who stabbed roommate to death sentenced to 28 years in prison
A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison the 2020 fatal stabbing of his roommate, a 23-year-old Stevens Institute of Technology student, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Tong Cheng, 28, a Stevens graduate school alum, was sentenced Thursday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge John...
Golf fundraiser to support groundbreaking Rutgers Hall of Fame inductee, Title IX weekend | How to sign up
One of the most important hirings in Rutgers athletics history didn’t get much fanfare in September 1973. Fourteen months after Congress enacted Title IX, a law the prohibited federally funded institutions from discriminating against students or employees based on sex, Rutgers hired a recently graduated Trenton State track and field standout to teach in its physical education department.
Cries for help and matching reward to find missing man fall on deaf ears in Paterson | Calavia-Robertson
Tuesday night I watched the mother of missing Haledon man Felix DeJesus sob at a Paterson City Council meeting. She held a hot pink poster emblazoned with photos of her son and stood in silence next to her family as she cried, taking off her glasses to wipe away the tears.
Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home
Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
