Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta HawksAdrian HolmanAtlanta, GA
dawgpost.com
Major Georgia Bulldog Target DOMINATES During Corky Kell Classic Win
JOHNS CREEK - The high school season is finally here in Georgia, and as always, the season got kicked off with the annual Corky Kell Classic. Day one featured a top Georgia Bulldog target in 5-star ATH, Mike Matthews. The impressive 6-foot-1 180-pounder is long, athletic, and made big...
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Super Six Football, Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Mill Creek senior Caleb Downs at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine)
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
“Gets crazy on Friday night:” Parents, players react to football games being moved over safety
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Just days away from their first games, some Clayton County high school football games are being rescheduled due to safety concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe. “The...
Atlanta black radio stations come together again for Black Radio United For The Vote
ATLANTA – After the success of the 2020 program, several of Atlanta’s Black Radio stations have teamed up once again with the common goals of voter education and mobilization in advance of the November 2022 election. In 2020, Atlanta made national news regarding voter suppression during the past...
Essence
Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal
Dr. Dominique Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district's youngest principal at 30 years old. A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader...
Nappy Roots Rapper Scales Shot, Robbed and Kidnapped at His Atlanta Brewery – Report
Scales, of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, was reportedly shot, robbed and kidnapped in Atlanta. On Thursday (Aug. 18), local Atlanta news station 11Alive reported that Scales was the victim of the violent incident, which occurred at Nappy Roots' Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood of Atlanta off Northside Drive on Wednesday evening (Aug. 17). According to the report, the incident occurred as the business was closing around 11 p.m. Two suspects are said to have robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering the establishment and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
CBS 46
Hip Hop icon Big Boi to headline ‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point’ finale
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - Hip hop icon and Atlanta native Big Boy is set to headline the “Wednesday Wind Down in the Point” season finale in August. Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, will grace the stage on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Downtown Commons at 2714 East Point St.
atlantafi.com
Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location
Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
newyorkbeacon.com
Atlanta’s Image As Black Mecca Challenged by Facts of Infamous 1906 Race Massacre | VIDEOs
*ATLANTA — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about the...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since July
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, hope you can help them find a missing 14-year-old girl. Lameiya Buchanan was last seen on July 15 in Atlanta. She is described as 5 feet 6...
Member of renowned hip hop group, Atlanta brewery owner shot, kidnapped outside business
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta and Hapeville are searching for two suspects they say robbed a patron at a local brewery and then attacked a renowned rapper and co-owner of the brewery before kidnapping and shooting him. Atlanta officers said they were initially called to reports of a robbery...
AccessAtlanta
Your chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets for Atlanta show
The legend herself is coming to Atlanta and now is your chance to win tickets to the show. Hologic Inc., the official presenting sponsor of Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, and a global leader in women’s health is giving lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming concert in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta rapper Young Thug denied bond once again
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Bond has been denied once again for Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Thursday morning, attorneys for the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, were in court making their plea to the judge for him to be released on bond. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
YSL rapper Young Thug, alleged gang members appear in court on new charges
ATLANTA - Jeffery Williams, better known by his stage name Young Thug, appeared in court with several others who were re-indicted on additional charges into a street gang investigation in Fulton County. An attorney for Williams objected to a portion of the indictment on the basis of a speedy trial...
Woman reported missing after disappearing from Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police and a woman’s family are desperate to find her after they say she disappeared earlier this week. Savannah Sheats, 26, was reported missing by her sister, who she lives with. Her sister told police that she has not seen Sheats since Tuesday night when...
