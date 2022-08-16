ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?

The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
Carolina Panthers Announce Starting QB For Second Preseason Game

The Carolina Panthers' QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will take a break during this evening's preseason matchup against the New England Patriots. Veteran reserve P.J. Walker and third-round rookie Matt Corral will alternate quarters during tonight's contest — Walker taking first and third and Corral taking second and fourth.
New England Patriots should move on from Belichick after 2022

The New England Patriots might be heading towards a massive change for their franchise, and moving on from Belichick might be smart in the long run. Perhaps this is a wildly unpopular opinion, as Belichick is the best coach in the history of the NFL, but I think his style is slowly withering away in today’s NFL.
Patriots, Panthers spark unexpected rivalry after coming to blows

The most random and unexpected rivalry in the NFL is now officially, categorically, and … enjoyably, a thing. Take a bow, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, and accept the plaudits for having come with up one of the preseason's quirkiest developments. Two days of fights during joint practices...
