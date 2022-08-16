Read full article on original website
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?
The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Calvin Johnson 'Excited' to See Jameson Williams Play
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson joined Woodward Sports to discuss Dan Campbell, "Hard Knocks" and Jameson Williams.
Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
Vikings vs. 49ers Live Score Updates: 2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2
Follow along as the Vikings take on the 49ers in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Carolina Panthers Announce Starting QB For Second Preseason Game
The Carolina Panthers' QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will take a break during this evening's preseason matchup against the New England Patriots. Veteran reserve P.J. Walker and third-round rookie Matt Corral will alternate quarters during tonight's contest — Walker taking first and third and Corral taking second and fourth.
New England Patriots should move on from Belichick after 2022
The New England Patriots might be heading towards a massive change for their franchise, and moving on from Belichick might be smart in the long run. Perhaps this is a wildly unpopular opinion, as Belichick is the best coach in the history of the NFL, but I think his style is slowly withering away in today’s NFL.
49ers vs Vikings: 3 Takeaways at Halftime
After joint practices for two days earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are currently playing at U.S. Bank Stadium. Just an hour and a half before game time, the Vikings announced that 27 of their 85 players on the roster would not play. In turn, the...
Packers LB Isaiah McDuffie flies around, ends two drives and makes an insane tackle vs. Saints
Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie might be one of the most improved players on Matt LaFleur’s roster to start the 2022 season, and he was one of the standouts on defense during Friday night’s preseason win over the New Orleans Saints. The second-year linebacker flew around the...
FOX Sports
Patriots, Panthers spark unexpected rivalry after coming to blows
The most random and unexpected rivalry in the NFL is now officially, categorically, and … enjoyably, a thing. Take a bow, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, and accept the plaudits for having come with up one of the preseason's quirkiest developments. Two days of fights during joint practices...
NESN
