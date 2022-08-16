Naturalization ceremony to be held for new citizens

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A naturalization ceremony granting people moving to the United States an oath of citizenship will take place this week.

According to a press release from the United States District Court, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 17, at the Reynaldo G. Garza-Filemon B. Vela U.S. Courthouse, located at 600 E Harrison St, in Brownsville.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III will conduct the naturalization ceremony.

The ceremony will begin with the national anthem and proceed with the posting of the colors, conducted by the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Honor Guard.

The oath of citizenship will be administered to 70 new citizens from El Salvador, Mexico and Spain.

