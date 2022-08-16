ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Naturalization ceremony to be held for new citizens

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHK4r_0hJGTVAp00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A naturalization ceremony granting people moving to the United States an oath of citizenship will take place this week.

According to a press release from the United States District Court, the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 17, at the Reynaldo G. Garza-Filemon B. Vela U.S. Courthouse, located at 600 E Harrison St, in Brownsville.

Palm Valley to host pet drive-thru at new location

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III will conduct the naturalization ceremony.

The ceremony will begin with the national anthem and proceed with the posting of the colors, conducted by the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol Honor Guard.

The oath of citizenship will be administered to 70 new citizens from El Salvador, Mexico and Spain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

CBP: Six migrants hiding in Mission hotel room found

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol Agents discovered six people staying in a hotel room were in the U.S. illegally. On Thursday, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a tip about migrants being harbored in a Mission hotel room. According to a news release sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents and law enforcement […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Operation Stone Garden: Cameron County law enforcement joins border security efforts

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney, and Border Patrol came together for a press conference regarding the border security program, Operation Stone Garden. Officials said more help is needed along the Rio Grande in Cameron County and announced changes to the program. “When decisions are made in DC to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, provide sandbags

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In anticipation of Tropical Cyclone 4, the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen are distributing sandbags today. The cyclone is expected to reach the coast of eastern Tamaulipas by late Saturday afternoon. In Brownsville, sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Palm Valley, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naturalization#El Salvador#Mexico#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Six COVID-19 related deaths reported in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (VallleyCentral) — An additional six COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Department on Friday. According to a news release, three of the people who died were unvaccinated. The deceased ranged in age from 40 to over 70 years old. There have been 1,002 newly reported positive cases. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Falcon praises Junior Clinical Research Internship Program

EDINBURG, Texas – The Junior Clinical Research Internship Program launched by Region One Education Service Center’s Gear Up team and DHR Health Institute for Research & Development is garnering even more praise. First, Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, called the summer program the “most heartwarming and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito man receives max sentence for smuggling

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man received the maximum penalty after pleading guilty to smuggling 31 migrants. Eric Mendiola, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison, the statutory maximum, according to a release from the United Sates Department of Justice. On March 30, Mendiola drove a tractor trailer into a Border […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Molina voter fraud trial to resume Monday

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Edinburg mayor, Richard Molina’s trial for alleged voter fraud will resume Monday. Molina is accused of fraud in the 2017 Edinburg mayoral election for changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote. One of Molina’s attorneys, Carlos Garcia, said the state rested on Thursday and has now been given […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has collaborated with the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the City of McAllen press release. It will be held at the McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

WATCH: ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again?’

You are watching a CBS 4 Investigates Special Report: “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” It’s a short question we’ve asked Valley school districts, parents, viewers and even children, because at the end of they day they are the ones who live with the decisions adults make. We are focusing on the effects that the mass shooting […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville fire fighters working on warehouse fire

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street. The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building. No injuries have been reported, police said. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County COVID-19 death toll climbs to 2,281

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported one COVID-19-related death today. The death raises the county’s death toll to 2,281. The reported individual was unvaccinated. An additional 239 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County today. Of the 239 new cases, 125 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county has also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local defense attorney accused of DWI

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy