LETTER: Framingham State Rep. Candidate Shepard’s ‘Collaborative Spirit & Urgency’ is Impressive
FRAMINGHAM – I am pleased to endorse Ms. Margareth Shepard for the new 6th Middlesex state district election on September 6th. I am a resident of District 8, and as the recently retired Director of Multilingual Programs for the Framingham Public School district, I have observed the passion, commitment and work ethic that Margareth has had towards the young immigrant students in our city.
LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
LETTER: Trust State Rep. Candidate Shepard’s Vision & Leadership
FRAMINGHAM – It is with great joy and confidence that I endorse Margaret Shepard as a well-prepared and committed State Representative candidate. I do admire her consistent growth as a business owner, community leader and advocate for our community. As a Brazilian immigrant still learning about the fabric of...
Attorney General Candidate Palfrey Condemn Racists Incident at Mystic Valley Charter School
MALDEN – Yesterday, August 19, former Assistant Attorney General Quentin Palfrey condemned the racist incident involving a Muslim student that occurred at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden. The student was sent home for wearing a hijab to school. The Mystic Valley Charter School has had similar...
LETTER: Fair Share Amendment Will Generate Revenue To Fund Education & Transportation Infrastructure
FRAMINGHAM – In November, in addition to a number of statewide and local races, there will be another critically important item on the ballot. The Fair Share Amendment is a ballot initiative that would amend the Massachusetts Constitution in order to establish an additional tax of 4 percentage points on the amount of one’s personal income that exceeds $1 million. Many of the wealthiest have benefited from numerous tax cuts, hidden assets, and lower effective rates. While the inequities were stark before COVID, during just the first few months of the pandemic, Massachusetts billionaires saw their income increase by almost $20 billion while others struggled, particularly in our most economically disadvantaged communities.
Hugo Endorses Shepard for Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Framingham School Committee member Beverly Hugo in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth Shepard is a winning combination of integrity, proven experience and an impressive record of results,” added Beverly Hugo. “She is a brilliant, empathetic strategist who tirelessly advocates for what is best for all of Framingham’s residents. Please join me in supporting Margareth as the next state representative for the 6th Middlesex District-the only candidate who needs no learning curve by already having collaboratively worked with state legislators and achieving groundbreaking results!”
Framingham City Council Approves Hamerla For 3-year Term on South Middlesex Regional School Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved Mayor Charlie Sisitsky’s nominee for the South Middlesex Regional Vocation School Committee, which oversee Keefe Technical High school. Re-nominated to the School Committee was District 3 resident Sara Hamerla. Her term now ends on June...
Terrasi’s Term on Framingham Disability Commission Extended For 3 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Tyler Terrasi will serve for 3 more years on the Framingham Disability Commission. In July, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky nominated Tyler Terrasi from District 4 to serve again on the Commission. Terrasi was appointed to the Commission in 2021 by former Mayor Yvonne Spicer. The City Council unanimously...
Framingham City Council Approves Tolson & Ferreira To Parks & Recreation Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council unanimously approved the Mayor’s nominations to the Parks & Recreation Commission, last night, August 16. In July, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky re-nominated District 3 resident Tony Tolson to the 5-member Parks & Recreation Commission. Tolson, a lifelong Framingham resident who grew up in...
Tersoni & Gallagher Approved For Another term on Loring Arena Advisory Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 16 unanimously approved the re-appointment of Joseph Tersoni and Mark Gallagher to the Loring Arena Advisory Committee. In July, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky nominated the two to another 3-year term on the 7-member Committee. The Loring Arena Advisory Committee is comprised...
Register For the Framingham Police Department’s Exam By Sept. 28
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
Forman-Oath & Anderson Approved For Framingham Conservation Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved two individuals to the 7-member Conservation Commission. In July, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky re-nominated Jennifer Foman-Orth to the 7-member Conservation Commission. She lives in District 1. A member of the Commission since 2013, she is...
Former Framingham Mayor & Former City Council Chair Endorse Driscoll For Lt. Governor
SALEM – Today, August 16, Kim Driscoll announced the endorsement of over 50 new leaders across the Commonwealth who are supporting her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. The list of endorsers include former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Tom O’Neill, former Congressman Bill Delahunt, labor unions such as Teamster Local 25 and Mass Retirees, legislators, mayors, county officials, city councilors, school committee members, and Democratic State Committee members from Worthington to Gloucester to New Bedford and everywhere in between.
Woman Chairs Framingham City Council For First Time
FRAMINGHAM – Tonight is a first for the new City of Framingham. For the first time, since Framingham became a City on January 1, 2018, the City Council was chaired by a woman. City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani jr. had surgery last week, and could not attend the meeting...
Framingham Council Approves Colten & Macklin To Historic Boards
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night unanimously approved District 1 resident Lewis Colten to the Framingham Historical Commission and District 3 resident Andrew Macklin to the Framingham Historic District Commission. Both terms will end on June 30, 2025. Colten is an architect. Macklin was an alternate member...
City of Framingham Advertising For Special Needs Director For Parks & Recreation
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Parks & Recreation Department is advertising for a special needs director. The part-time position, which would be 15 to 30 hours per month, has a posted salary of $19.57 per hour. The position was posted on the City of Framingham’s website today,...
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Nets 36 Individuals, Including 1 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts State Police violent fugitive apprehension team between August 12 and 18 nabbed 36 individuals, including one in Framingham. The team arrested 36 suspects in violent crimes, who were at large in Massachusetts communities, said Mass State Police. One individual, who was arrested in Framingham had...
3 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List For Spring 2022 at Holy Cross
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were 7 students from Framingham. They were:. Anna Clara Costa of...
Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy
SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
5 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at Stonehill College
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Students who made the list were:. Kemuel...
