Framingham, MA

LETTER: Framingham State Rep. Candidate Shepard’s ‘Collaborative Spirit & Urgency’ is Impressive

FRAMINGHAM – I am pleased to endorse Ms. Margareth Shepard for the new 6th Middlesex state district election on September 6th. I am a resident of District 8, and as the recently retired Director of Multilingual Programs for the Framingham Public School district, I have observed the passion, commitment and work ethic that Margareth has had towards the young immigrant students in our city.
LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
LETTER: Fair Share Amendment Will Generate Revenue To Fund Education & Transportation Infrastructure

FRAMINGHAM – In November, in addition to a number of statewide and local races, there will be another critically important item on the ballot. The Fair Share Amendment is a ballot initiative that would amend the Massachusetts Constitution in order to establish an additional tax of 4 percentage points on the amount of one’s personal income that exceeds $1 million. Many of the wealthiest have benefited from numerous tax cuts, hidden assets, and lower effective rates. While the inequities were stark before COVID, during just the first few months of the pandemic, Massachusetts billionaires saw their income increase by almost $20 billion while others struggled, particularly in our most economically disadvantaged communities.
Hugo Endorses Shepard for Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Framingham School Committee member Beverly Hugo in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth Shepard is a winning combination of integrity, proven experience and an impressive record of results,” added Beverly Hugo. “She is a brilliant, empathetic strategist who tirelessly advocates for what is best for all of Framingham’s residents. Please join me in supporting Margareth as the next state representative for the 6th Middlesex District-the only candidate who needs no learning curve by already having collaboratively worked with state legislators and achieving groundbreaking results!”
Register For the Framingham Police Department’s Exam By Sept. 28

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
Former Framingham Mayor & Former City Council Chair Endorse Driscoll For Lt. Governor

SALEM – Today, August 16, Kim Driscoll announced the endorsement of over 50 new leaders across the Commonwealth who are supporting her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. The list of endorsers include former Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts Tom O’Neill, former Congressman Bill Delahunt, labor unions such as Teamster Local 25 and Mass Retirees, legislators, mayors, county officials, city councilors, school committee members, and Democratic State Committee members from Worthington to Gloucester to New Bedford and everywhere in between.
Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy

SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

