Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Enjoy the ancient Chinese sporting tradition of dragon boat racing at the Sparks Marina
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Teams of 20 paddlers get decked out in bright and colorful designs will race across the Sparks Marina to therhythmic pulse of a ceremonial drummer. The annual Dragon Boat Festival includes a health and wellness village, Asian Cultural Expo and performance stage, vendors, food trucks, artisan village and more.
Record-Courier
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
Volunteer dive team to help search for Kiely Rodni
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteer divers who travel across the country in hopes of solving missing persons’ cold cases will join the search for Kiely Rodni. “The call came through. We heard it loud and clear by thousands of requests. We are in communication with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. They’re […]
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
Sierra Sun
Newly-opened paved trail connects Truckee to Northstar
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A new paved pathway is now open in Truckee, connecting the town through Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Placer County officials on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail with a ribbon cutting ceremony. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
kunr.org
Yerington teen and family organized run to remember survivors, victims of Indian boarding schools
Kutoven “Ku” Stevens and his family organized a 50-mile run honoring the survivors and victims of the Stewart Indian School in Carson City over the weekend. He recently spoke to KUNR’s Gustavo Sagrero about the ultramarathon at his family’s home on the Yerington Paiute Reservation. Editor’s...
Nevada Appeal
‘Small mistakes’ add up in Carson football's opening loss
The big stuff certainly matters, but it’s the little things that the Carson football team will be looking to improve upon after its season-opening loss Friday. The Senators were blanked by visiting Sutter (Calif.), 35-0, in a game where the Huskies executed their own game plan while also taking advantage of a number of Carson breakdowns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A 46-year-old woman died after she had a “medical emergency” while swimming in Emerald Bay Aug. 14, according to El Dorado County sheriff’s officials. Spring Valley resident Quincy Holakeituai was reportedly swimming near Fannette Island in Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay shortly...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival set for Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival this weekend is a day-long family-friendly event that will benefit environmental projects in the basin. The gates to the festival open at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, with the first act at 3 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community College Outdoor Fields.
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Plant/Krauss, live music at CBC, Valhalla; Bloody Mary comp, Drag Brunch this weekend
The Hard Rock Hotel has announced that they will be extending their Drag Brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 10. For $85, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat brunch and bottomless mimosas with a fabulous showcase of talented drag stars. Brunch items will include chicken and waffles, shrimp cocktails, maple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
KOLO TV Reno
Experience the best of Hawaiian culture at the Reno Aloha Festival this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Aloha! This weekend the islands are coming to Reno. The Reno Aloha Festival is your chance to watch beautiful performances, eat island food and Hawaiian shaved ice, enjoy local arts & crafts vendors and participate in cultural workshops. Director of the festival, Mohalapua Bannner, stopped by...
Onewheel’s 2022 World Championship Race Promises to be Must Watch Event
Streaming live on YouTube, the best 28 riders in the world take to steep ski slopes and. compete for the crown of World Champion and a $10,000 prize purse. RENO, Nev., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel GT and Pint X electric boards, will host its biggest and most ambitious Championship competition to date, The Race for the Rail World Championships at Sky Tavern Resort August 20th and 21st. The world’s best Onewheel riders will compete against one another in a boarder-cross style competition down steep, technical trails and over demanding natural and man-made features that include an epic ‘truck jump’.
KOLO TV Reno
Fights at Hug High School emerge during first week of school
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first week of school for Hug High School is underway, but video is already emerging of fights. At least three of those fights have been posted to social media. No word of a possible cause or action taken by school administrators has been announced. The...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Summit explores highs, lows of progress on the lake
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 26th annual Tahoe Summit brought together local government, public agencies, activism groups and local residents to discuss the progress and challenges that are happening in the Lake Tahoe Basin and the surrounding forests. The event was hosted Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Sand Harbor by...
rosevilletoday.com
Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe Opens for recreational fun
Pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive. Tahoe City, Calif. – Placer County today celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive,...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe paddle legend looks to hand off world’s oldest race to next generation
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For nearly two decades Ernie Brassard has helped to spark the eruption in popularity of stand-up paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe. Every year, hundreds of professional and amateur paddlers gather at Kings Beach for the Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival and to compete in the world’s oldest paddleboard race.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada offering up to $500,000 to help preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is offering up to $500,000 in grants for approved projects in the Tahoe Basin to help preserve and maintain them. Public agencies and nonprofit organizations will be made eligible for this money. Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding.
Comments / 0