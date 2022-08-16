Streaming live on YouTube, the best 28 riders in the world take to steep ski slopes and. compete for the crown of World Champion and a $10,000 prize purse. RENO, Nev., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel GT and Pint X electric boards, will host its biggest and most ambitious Championship competition to date, The Race for the Rail World Championships at Sky Tavern Resort August 20th and 21st. The world’s best Onewheel riders will compete against one another in a boarder-cross style competition down steep, technical trails and over demanding natural and man-made features that include an epic ‘truck jump’.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO