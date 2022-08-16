Read full article on original website
City of Sheldon Approves Plans To Move Forward With Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council gave its okay to move forward with a project that will improve the community’s water system. Logan Schmidt is with DGR Engineering, the company overseeing the project. He told the council the work would include two separate pieces that would ultimately improve water capacity and availability for the city.
Clay County Supervisors Hear Results of Fiber Installation Request For Proposal
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Supervisors approved a Request For Proposal conducted by Smartsource at a previous meeting, and at their latest meeting Curtis Dean shared the results. While Great Lakes Communications Corp was the sole remaining proposal, Dean said their application would still have been scored...
Contract Approved For Downtown Traffic Signal Upgrade Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council earlier this week gave approval to move forward with a contract that will lead to the upgrade of the traffic signal system through the Downtown Commercial District. Public Works Director Mark White told the council the current system is essentially beyond repair...
Sheldon Councilman Shows Concern Over Continued Moves Away From City Liquor Laws
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A single member of the Sheldon City Council showed some concern over granting a special liquor license for an upcoming festival in town at a recent meeting. Councilman Ken Snyder told his colleagues by approving the permit for Celebration Days continues to take steps away from...
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Everly Celebrating Community Days
Everly, IA (KICD) — Today is the first day of the yearly celebration Every Community Days, with three days of activities planned for residents. Everly City Clerk Kristi Fliss tells KICD that the event has been around for as long as she can remember, and looks forward to seeing residents get out and socialize every year. In the past the celebration was held on a single day, but Fliss says this year will be a little different thanks to community meetings held by the planning committee.
Gladys Buren, 106, of Lake Park Formerly of Sanborn
A Memorial Visitation for 106-year-old Gladys Buren of Lake Park, formerly of Sanborn, will be Wednesday, August 24th, from 10-11 a.m. at Sanborn Funeral Home with a private family graveside service to follow at Roseland Cemetery. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Richter, 80, of Paullina
Services for 80-year-old Robert “Bob” Richter of Paullina will be Tuesday, August 23rd at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Visitation will be at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina on Monday, August 22nd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Eldridge Family Funeral Home of Paullina is in charge of arrangements.
Northwest Iowa Family Looking For Answers After Woman Disapears From Southern U.S. Airport
Milford, IA (KICD)– A Northwest Iowa family is looking for answers two weeks after a Milford woman reportedly disappeared in the Southern United States. Information obtained by KTIV in Sioux City and shared with KICD News says reports Mariam “Star” Lint was last seen at Orlando International Airport with a valid ticket to Louisville, but police in Kentucky she never got off the plane on August 5th.
Robert Hoeppner, 82, of Spencer Formerly of Hartley
Graveside services for 82-year-old Robert Hoeppner of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will be Tuesday, August 23rd, at Lone Tree Cemetery in Everly. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Algona Woman
–An Algona woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop near Swea City Saturday night. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, Deputies conducted the stop around 9:45 PM near Swea City. After conducting a brief investigation, they learned that the driver had warrants out for her arrest, and took 41-year-old Tamara Mae Sherman into custody.
Pocahontas County Authorities Make Trio of Arrests
The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office have made a trio of arrests for various charges in recent weeks. The first pair of arrests stem from deputies investigating a parked car at the Swan Lake entrance just before 1 am on July 29. On the scene deputies reportedly discovered drugs in the vehicle and 27 year old Andrea Wempe of Breda and 41 year old Bruce Christensen of Laurens were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christensen was also cited or Open Container.
2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash
MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash in Southern Minnesota Injures Two People
Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved motorcycle crash on I-90 near Fairmont Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on the interstate when it left the roadway and crashed in the median in Pleasant Prairie township around 9:10 p.m.
