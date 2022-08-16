Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Minnesota law enforcement increase patrol on roads
(ABC 6 News) - Summer is already the most dangerous time on the roads, and the end of summer is considered even more dangerous. That's the reason you could see more law enforcement out on the roads over the next few weeks. But, it's not just summer that brings more...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota's July unemployment rate stays at record low 1.8%
(ABC 6 News) - The unemployment rate held steady at 1.8% in July 2022 – tying the record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976. The numbers were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The 1.8% was also the all-time lowest...
KAAL-TV
Iowa's July unemployment rate drops 0.1% to 2.5%
(ABC 6 News) - Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent in July, down from 2.6 percent in June and 4.4 percent one year ago, according to data released by Iowa Workforce Development. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 43,300 in July from 43,900 in June....
KAAL-TV
Evening storms, more arrive Friday
Showers and thunderstorms are on approach for Thursday evening. Building in from western Minnesota, they'll grow in coverage but the intensity will struggle to take it to the next level. The Severe Threat is low this evening. The wind structure in the atmosphere is sub-par and won't be too conducive...
KAAL-TV
The Soggy Stretch Starts Today
We have been lucky so far this week, even though we started out in the fog for many mornings, the afternoons have been very enjoyable. This changes though starting Thursday, as it's day one of at least three and a half of seeing rain & t-storms returning to our area. We will have two rounds on Thursday, one in the morning, with the second (the better opportunity for most of the area) holding off until the later part of the afternoon & evening. That means we will see a nice period of dry-time by the mid-day hours. This will help put our highs back in the upper 70s across southern MN & the lower 80s across northern IA.
