Woman mistakenly receives toll bills for months for car that isn't hers
BOSTON — Massachusetts' electronic plate readers for tolls appear to be struggling to tell the difference between the letter "I" and the number "1" on the state's license plate. The issue has led to Kelly Cassano having to pay tolls for months for a car that doesn't belong to...
Lightning strikes may not be the only thing fueling wildfires in Florida
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brush fires are keeping firefighters in Florida busy, and officials with the Florida Forest Service said the dry conditions aren't the only thing fueling the flames. According to the Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer Miguel Nevarez, Glades, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and...
Low new unemployment numbers: Two jobs for every person
Fla. — Florida's unemployment rate for July dipped to 2.7%, below the national average. State officials said it's because Florida is business-friendly, and these numbers mean it should be easier to put a paycheck in your wallet. "In a nutshell, it's one of the strongest labor markets I’ve...
Our weather pattern starts changing today
It’s still hot here in South Florida, but not quiet as hot as the past few days. High temperatures will reach the low 90s along the coast and mid 90s inland under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay light out of the west/southwest. Scattered showers and a few strong storms will drift from south to north from mid afternoon through the early evening.
