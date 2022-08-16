An accidental fire destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore on Thursday, fire officials said. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, news outlets reported. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the attic of the building.

