Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data
County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
Phys.org
Anti-Black racism linked to lower support for some gun rights
Racially resentful white Americans are less likely to support some gun rights if they believe Black people are exercising those rights more than white people, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. White Americans who expressed high levels of anti-Black sentiments associated gun rights with white people and...
Phys.org
Study explores the co-occurrence of intimate partner violence and child maltreatment
Child welfare agencies are charged with the herculean task of ensuring children's safety. When families are impacted by intimate partner violence, this task can be complex. A new study in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence by CUNY SPH doctoral grads Erika Tullberg and Wendy Vaughon examines the co-occurrence of intimate partner violence and child maltreatment among families who are the subjects of abuse allegations.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
Comments / 0