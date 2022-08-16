ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 big things from Friday’s FSU practice

FLORIDA STATE — Today marked the last practice for the Florida State Seminoles heading into a Saturday mock game to prepare for the Duquesne Dukes. It’s been a grind but a productive one, with visible improvement in comparison to where the team was just over three weeks ago.
Tomahawk Nation

Jordan Travis smashes the rock to kick off 2022 season

FLORIDA STATE — The rock has been broken in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles wrap up their fall camp heading into “week 0” against the Duquesne Dukes. Breaking the rock is a tradition started by head coach Mike Norvell dedicated to mark milestones and achievements for the team throughout the year.
Tomahawk Nation

Takeaways from Thursday’s FSU football practice

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles held their 18th practice of the preseason on Thursday morning. It was a helmets only day with an emphasis put mostly on special teams. It was also a shortened practice with a lightened workload in team drills after a long three weeks of grinding.
Tomahawk Nation

Interviews: Amari Gainer, Alex Mastromanno discuss FSU preseason camp

Florida State is putting in the final touches on its preseason, with the last few days of camp featuring a gradual transition into game week prep. The Seminoles kick off the 2022 season on August 27th vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a Week 0 matchup that offers the chance for FSU to start the season with a win for the first time since 2016.
Tomahawk Nation

Sights, sounds: Video from FSU football practice, August 18

Florida State is inching closer and closer to the start of the season, with nine days now remaining until the Seminoles kick off the year vs. the Duquesne Dukes at home. FSU has been hard at work as camp begins to wrap up, putting the final touches on preseason prep as the team starts to transition to game planning.
Tomahawk Nation

No. 1 FSU soccer draws at No. 12 South Carolina

No. 1 Florida State (0-0-1) dueled No. 12 South Carolina (0-0-1) to a scoreless draw tonight in Columbia, SC. The two teams spent most of the first half feeling each other out. The Seminoles played very close to their accustomed possession style keeping the ball away from South Carolina for the first 20-25 minutes of the game.
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football, recruiting news: Who is FSU’s best player?

Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode. Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue. Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday. Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now...
