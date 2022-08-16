ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Thousands gather in Graceland for 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death

By Morgan Mitchell
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E00G0_0hJGRDSZ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Elvis Presley fans from around the world attended a candlelight vigil in Graceland on Monday night.

Aug. 16 marks the 45th anniversary of the singer’s death.

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Fans lined up outside the Graceland Estate hours before the start of the event to honor the King of Rock.

Elvis’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, thanked the crowd for their devotion to the icon and his music during the annual event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Graceland#The King Of Rock#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Cleveland Indians legend Joe Charboneau arrested

Former Cleveland Indians left-fielder and Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau is accused of kicking his wife and shoving her to the ground during an argument at a bar. Charboneau, 67, of Olmsted Falls, faces misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, violating a protection order and resisting arrest, according to Berea Municipal Court records.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy