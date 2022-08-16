ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Celebrities Are Slaying Rick Owen’s Sexy Black Prong Maxi Dress

By Shannon Dawson
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29V1rb_0hJGRCZq00

The celebrity world can’t get enough of Rick Owens. The cutting-edge designer has been a hot topic in the fashion world over the last decade. His intricate clothing features unique silhouettes and a somewhat grungy avant-garde aesthetic. Recently, Ayesha Curry was spotted wearing the designer’s edgy black prong maxi dress to an event. The mother of three was all smiles as she posed for the camera alongside her hubby Steph Curry wearing the curve-hugging ensemble.

Ayesha wore her beautiful tresses in wavy beach curls and styled the look with big statement earrings, a black clutch, and a cute pendant neckless.


Mrs. Curry looked amazing in this look! According to the designer’s website, Rick Owens created the futuristic gown using Polyurethane-coated stretch denim. The flexible fabric hit all of the right angles and curves on the International Smoke restauranteur and the beautiful cut-out added a sexy but elegant touch.

Ayesha isn’t the only celeb that’s managed to pull off the unique Rick Owens ensemble. The R&B icon Monica and model Nazanin Mandi also stunned wearing the same dress from the whimsical designer.

1. Nazanin Mandi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UHO9_0hJGRCZq00 Source:Getty

Model Nazanin Mandi attended the world premiere of “NOPE” wearing Owens’ black prong maxi dress-in style. The You Bloome CEO styled up the look with a chunky gold YSL necklace and bold gold earrings from Cult Gaia. Mandi dazzled wearing black kitten heels and a sleek bun.

According to her Instagram, Mandi pulled the incredible look together on her own. “I love when I style myself, I’ve been doing it more than ever lately because it brings me so much joy & it doesn’t get any more authentic than when it’s truly your own self-expression, obvi lol,” she told fans.

2. Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCS3E_0hJGRCZq00
Source:Getty

Monica slayed in the black maxi-prong dress during the 2022 CMT Music Awards in April. The R&B singer jazzed up the look with a black cropped jacket and killer sunglasses.  The “Angel of Mine” hitmaker wore her hair down with a clean part in the middle.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Adele Covers ‘Elle’ Magazine in Glamorous Slip Dresses, Fur Coat & More

Adele went bold for her latest covergirl moment, fronting the September 2022 issue of Elle — accompanied by a revealing new interview. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an array of glamorous ensembles for Mario Sorrenti’s lens. Styled by George Cortina, her cover shot ensemble consisted of a pale pink Fendi silk slip dress, trimmed with delicate red flounder. Layered beneath a brown fur Polo Georgis coat, Adele’s ensemble was finished with sheer Falke tights and gold Cartier rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) Elsewhere in the editorial, the vintage glamour-inspired editorial...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Why is everyone dressing like a whimsical prairie milkmaid?

With details like puff sleeves or a rustic print, the whimsy dress may be fun and folkloric – but it can also mean business. isten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know the one. The long, loose one perhaps with smocking or shirring on the bodice. Oh, and the puffy sleeves – it’s definitely got puffy sleeves. Your upper arms and thighs are covered – that was partly why you bought it – but there might be a bare shoulder or a milkmaid-ish square neckline that shows a bit of décolletage. Was there a cut-out bit at the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or bright pink, or white linen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ayesha Curry
Person
Nazanin Mandi
Person
Rick Owens
Footwear News

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Revives Controversial ’90s Popcorn Dress Trend in Puffy Purple Heels

Click here to read the full article. Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina snapped a colorful mirror selfie for her Instagram followers. The therapist shared her chic look on July 24, embracing vibrant hues with pops and flourishes present in her wardrobe. Nina captioned the post, “feeling,” with a multitude of heart emojis, mirroring the colors in her outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) The basketball star’s wife wore a ruched mini dress by Mara Hoffman with interesting smocking textural elements that created a popcorn effect. The “Laura” piece was fitted with thick shoulder straps and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Did Dua Lipa Just Transform Pants into a Minidress?

Dua Lipa is giving the little black dress a whole new meaning. This week, the "Don't Stop Now" singer shared a new off-duty look via Instagram, in which her LBD seemed to take some design inspiration from pants. A unique Coperni piece, the black minidress featured a bustier top in the form of pant pockets, while the neckline included a snap button and belt buckle loops, and was finished with a glossy sheen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

4 Upcoming Fall Fashion Trends That Are Actually Groundbreaking

Ah, fall fashion. I couldn’t love it more if I tried! Fall is definitely my favorite season when it comes to styling, as I can combine my favorite aspects of winter (like chic jackets and fun layering) and summer (like showing some skin and playing with color) to create an especially dreamy wardrobe. This season, I really want to go all out, so I’m shopping the top fall fashion trends early to get ahead of the game. What’s in, you ask? The classics. Oversized blazers and slacks will be making a highly anticipated return but this year, they’re joined by cozy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#R B
Footwear News

Betsey Johnson Celebrates Her 80th Birthday with ’80s and ’90s-Inspired Capsule Collection

Betsey Johnson is celebrating her 80th birthday in style — and wants everyone to join the party, releasing a commemorative collection for the occasion. Johnson has just launched her 80th Birthday Collection, a curated $38-$118 selection of her brand’s staple styles over the years. Modeled after her first line in 1978 — intended to be mixed and matched in any woman’s wardrobe — the collection features cotton-spandex long-sleeved and strapless slip dresses, a corseted dress and long-sleeved top, leggings, crop top and a snap-front miniskirt. With inspiration from Johnson’s personal style, the lineup also features a tutu — a hallmark of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Embraces the Barbiecore Trend in Hot Pink Valentino Bralette, Mini Skirt & Matching Heels for Sunny Hill Festival Performance

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa is now one of many celebrities to hop on the Barbiecore trend with Pierpaolo Piccioli. The “Sweetest Pie” songstress performed yesterday at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, along with artists like Diplo, J Balvin and Skepta. Lipa rocked the festival grounds with her energetic performance and stellar outfits. The beginning half of the multi-day music festival was created by Lipa and her father, Dukagjin Lipa, who were born in Kosovo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Gearing up for her performance, Lipa sat down with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

This Fall’s Hottest Designer Handbags, From Barbiecore Clutches to ‘Clueless’-Inspired Carryalls

Brandon Maxwell The designer’s Oversized Tote Bag in merlot suede, on his Fall 2022 runway; $2,495, Brandonmaxwellonline.com Brandon Maxwell Oversized Tote Bag $2,495 Buy now More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 20 Best Men's Subscription Boxes for Every Type of GuyThe Best Backpacks for Work and School, From Designer Bags to Eco-Conscious CarryallsShay Mitchell's Favorite Things, From Summer Skincare Staples to Chic Baby Gear Chanel Fall’s denim-on-denim trend is highlighted in Chanel’s quilted dark blue denim and metal handbag, great for a night out at Horses in Hollywood; $7,900, at Chanel, Beverly Hills or request more details at Chanel.com Chanel Classic Handbag in Printed Denim and Gold-Tone Metal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Fran Drescher Boosts Swirling D&G Bralette Dress With White-Hot Heels for ‘Uncoupled’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Fran Drescher took a bold step forward at the “Uncoupled” premiere in New York City on Tuesday night. Arriving at Paris Theater, the “Nanny” actress posed with Peter Marc Jacobson in a printed outfit by Dolce and Gabbana. Her ensemble featured white trousers and a matching plunging bralette, featuring a swirling blue print with a grid layer to mimic mosaic tiles. Layered atop the set was a matching cardigan. Drescher accessorized simply, pairing her look with a delicate pendant necklace and a quilted white leather shoulder bag. Drescher completed her ensemble with a set of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Suits Up for ‘Virgo Season’ in Cinched Blazer & Pyramid Heels

Sofia Richie’s is maximizing her neutral outfit options before summer comes to an end. The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to show off her latest ensemble. The caption underneath the image read “Virgo season coming soon”, followed by an emoji of a white dove. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) Richie showcased her sophisticated style sense with a model-ready pose. The media personality wore in an ivory blazer that had a black trim on the side, wide lapels and large black buttons. The piece offered versatility due to its button closer and zipper detailing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Means Business in Chic Blazer, Mom Jeans & Metallic Gold Heels

Hilary Duff brought new meaning to “work from home” in her latest DIY photo shoot. The “Sparks” singer posed in a series of photos shared to Instagram on Thursday, wearing a pale green double-breasted blazer from Australian luxury brand Camilla and Marc. Her sharp outerwear featured pointed lapels with two rows of white tortoiseshell buttons, complete with structured shoulders. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) The business-ready piece was paired with a gauzy white T-shirt and pale blue wide-leg “mom” jeans for a casual twist. Duff, along with stylists Brit and Kara Elkin, completed her outfit with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Get Ready to Have Your Moment in This Multicolor Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Special moments and core memories — one thing they all have in common is that we always remember exactly what we were wearing during them. An unforgettable outfit is often a catalyst for an epic event, whether you’re […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York

Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

How To Channel and Wear New Gen Style Trends Courtesy of ROMWE

In a time where trendy aesthetics are born and bred on TikTok every other day, ROMWE has made the process of finding your next source of fashion inspiration easier. Enlisting Xowie Jones, ROMWE tapped the reigning TikTok star to stylize and creatively interpret a new generation of fashion trends. Incorporating a mix of romanticized lace, touches of plaid, and grunge-inspired knits, she expressed her identity effortlessly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Aubrey Plaza Chooses Chic Simplicity With Black Valentino Minidress at ‘Spin Me Round’ L.A. Screening

Aubrey Plaza rocked a minimalistic look to the premiere of her latest movie “Spin Me Round” in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday. The actress wore a simple yet chic black mini long-sleeved dress by Valentino with white accents on the neckline. She paired it with black patent leather platform heels. She wore her hair up in a bun and left one strand of hair down to frame her face.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'House of...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

542
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy