Texas State

How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat

By Kelly Wiley
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJsY6_0hJGR90u00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a new school year begins, Texas is reeling from a record number of teacher resignations. While leaders and districts look for solutions to combat recruitment and retention challenges, some worry classrooms may continue to be left without qualified educators.

But what’s really behind the shortage? To find out, we obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.

KXAN Investigators obtained these exit forms from hundreds of Austin ISD teachers who quit their jobs in the middle of the school year since the pandemic began, and similar data from several other districts across the state, revealing how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages. It spoke to teachers, districts and lawmakers about the current situation — and what can be done to fix it.

