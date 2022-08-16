ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode

By Newell Normand
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the NOPD, and some who were 15 and 20 years veterans. I spoke to Former NOPD Chief and now Professor of Practice of Criminal Justice Ronal Serpas to get his thoughts on what we heard from those former officers.

You had an opportunity to listen to the podcast. Your thoughts?

I think the thread that goes through these former officers is just despair. I can't think of a better word… it's despair. It could be that the Police Integrity Bureau is too tough, that supervisors have to nitpick, or it could be that the consent degree makes it difficult for officers to do their job, or lack of support by political leadership. There are a lot of different things going on at the same time and it's clearly taken an effect.

What was your reaction to the officers that didn’t fear the bad guys, but rather the rank standing behind them?

There are so many despairing points and you have all of them operating at the same time.

If you’re a cop in a district on the night watch and it's just you and two other cops covering a

hundred square miles in a place that needs frequent policing… for those officers the boat is filling up with water faster than they can get the water out. And they can't steer.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is trying to redefine herself at this point and says she’s become more focused on the officers' concerns. After she attended every district roll call meeting, I heard from NOPD officers that Cantrell did not accurately reflect what went on at those meetings. Is that what you’re hearing as well?

I'm hearing that on the nice side, but the ugly side is that she has waited until now for this to be a crisis in her mind. I heard from a lot of people that she might be a nice person, but as a leader, her showing up to these roll calls was a waste of time.

The judge in charge of the consent decree has called for a meeting on Wednesday with the Mayor. Last week, Cantrell said she wants an unbiased approach in the parameters of the consent decree.  The consent decree has to be weaved into the police department. These monitors aren’t exactly telling you every little thing to do?

They're giving you goalposts and a play to run. Last week the mayor said the consent decree is making it unsafe for officers and they can’t do their jobs. Cantrell must be the first Democratic mayor in the history of the galaxy to say such a thing under a consent decree. Also, if you're the judge, how do you take that in? You're telling me the very thing that we've been overseeing for a decade that’s meant to make officers and the community safer is not working, and the solution is to stop it?

Comments / 16

FRAUD
3d ago

This BEEN GOING ON 👁👁IT DID’NT JUST START 👁👁CRIME IS ALWAYS BEEN OUT OF CONTROL Especially IN THE EAST & NOTHING EVERY HAS BEEN DONE 👁👁NOT IT IN THE CITY 👁👁IT THE MAYOR FAULT 🤔COM TOGETHER AS LEADERS NOT Instigators TO GET THE PUBLIC OUT OF CONTROL 👁👁TO MUCH BACK & FORWARD BLAMING ONE PERSON 👁👁WHEN YOU ALL HAVE BEEN HOLDING A SEAT 👁👁LOUISIANA NEEDS HONEST & LOYAL LEADERSHIP 100% 🇺🇸

Reply
6
Charles McMillin
4d ago

why should the NOPD be any different than the condition she is leaving THE WHOLE CITY in ? !

Reply
8
Wendy Storm
3d ago

I’ve been saying & will keep saying it! Mayor Cantrell is totally ineffective & a complete failure at her job! How this woman got elected is beyond me! She needs to be recalled immediately before this city gets to the point of no return. The criminals now own the streets! 🤬🤬🤬

Reply(1)
2
 

Related
NOLA.com

'Far too long': NOPD firing range functional for first time since Katrina

The last time the New Orleans Police Department's firing range was up and running, recent recruits to the force were still children. That's finally changing. Amid questions about her efforts to terminate a federal consent decree, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday cut the ribbon on a newly repaired $3.7 million NOPD Municipal Training Academy (MTA) firing range she said is emblematic of her commitment to investing in equipment, training and facilities for the force's thinning ranks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three more overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Three more overnight shootings were reported by New Orleans police on Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
