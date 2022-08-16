The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Lauren London Speaks Before Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Lauren London Speaks Before Nipsey Hussle Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Fix is headed out West today to Los Angeles. Yesterday would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 37th birthday. He received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lauren London spoke at the ceremony saying ‘Nip would’ve been honored by this moment’

Deputy Says He Doesn’t Regret Taking Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Remains

A Los Angeles Deputy who took dozens of photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains says he does not regret doing so. He admitted he took 25 photos of Kobe and Gianna’s remains at the request of another deputy. Audio recordings dispute the request ever being made.He was asked if he regretted taking the photos or would have done anything different and he said ‘no.’ A retired police officer testified that officers in LA have a culture of keeping graphic photos of dead high-profile victims in what are called ghoul books.

Los Angeles Homeless Shelter Calls Out Kanye West for Not Delivering on Promises

Kanye West is being called out about a promise he made.

Back in 2021, Kanye met with leaders of the Los Angeles Mission and shared his plans to help with the city’s homeless crisis.

Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission said they’ve had conversations with Kanye and they are optimistic that he will be an instrumental force and emphasize that Kanye needs to follow through on his word.

A$AP Rocky Charged for Alleged Assault With a Firearm by L.A. District Attorney

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced his office filed charges against the father of Rihanna’s baby, A$AP Rocky . He faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. A$AP was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in April on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released three hours later after posting a $550,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 17. The shooting remains an active case, with an ongoing investigation by the LAPD.

