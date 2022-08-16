ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Lauren London Speaks Before Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

By Karen Vaughn
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYE1j_0hJGR4bH00

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Lauren London Speaks Before Nipsey Hussle Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Fix is headed out West today to Los Angeles. Yesterday would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 37th birthday. He received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lauren London spoke at the ceremony saying ‘Nip would’ve been honored by this moment’
Source: https://twitter.com/_tonyMC/status/1559233601971134464

Deputy Says He Doesn’t Regret Taking Photos of Kobe Bryant’s Remains
A Los Angeles Deputy who took dozens of photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains says he does not regret doing so. He admitted he took 25 photos of Kobe and Gianna’s remains at the request of another deputy. Audio recordings dispute the request ever being made.He was asked if he regretted taking the photos or would have done anything different and he said ‘no.’ A retired police officer testified that officers in LA have a culture of keeping graphic photos of dead high-profile victims in what are called ghoul books.
Source: https://thesource.com/2022/08/15/deputy-says-he-doesnt-regret-taking-photos-of-kobe-bryants-remains/

Los Angeles Homeless Shelter Calls Out Kanye West for Not Delivering on Promises
Kanye West is being called out about a promise he made.
Back in 2021, Kanye met with leaders of the Los Angeles Mission and shared his plans to help with the city’s homeless crisis.
Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission said they’ve had conversations with Kanye and they are optimistic that he will be an instrumental force and emphasize that Kanye needs to follow through on his word.
Source: https://www.bet.com/article/hpox5q/kanye-west-los-angeles-mission-frustrated-homeless-shelter

A$AP Rocky Charged for Alleged Assault With a Firearm by L.A. District Attorney
The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced  his office filed charges against the father of Rihanna’s baby, A$AP Rocky . He faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. A$AP was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in April on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released three hours later after posting a $550,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 17. The shooting remains an active case, with an ongoing investigation by the LAPD.
Source: https://variety.com/2022/music/news/asap-rocky-assault-charges-shooting-1235342017/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Page Six

Dwyane Wade files to legally change trans daughter Zaya’s name and gender

Dwyane Wade filed a request to legally change his trans daughter’s name and gender. The retired NBA star, 40, petitioned the Los Angeles Superior Court for his 15-year-old’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to court documents obtained by The Blast Thursday. She will also be female in all legal documents moving forward, per the request. Wade notified the court that he has “full authority” to file the petition without the consent of Zaya’s mother, Siohvaughn Funches. However, the documents state that “as a courtesy,” the former Miami Heat player’s ex-wife “received notice” of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

158
Followers
366
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy