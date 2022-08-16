ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Walmart+ adds free Paramount+ streaming for subscribers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RRb5_0hJGQ7DF00

( WXIN ) – Walmart hopes to entice customers to its Walmart+ service by adding some free streaming.

The retailer will soon be offering a Paramount+ subscription to Walmart+ members at no additional charge.

The new benefit will be available starting next month, Walmart announced. Members will be subscribed to the Paramount+ Essential tier, which is the service’s ad-supported version.

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution

The company’s Walmart+ service currently offers free shipping with no minimum order, free same-day grocery delivery from local Walmart locations and fuel discounts, among other benefits. But Walmart is apparently aiming to grow its subscriber base as it tries to compete with Amazon, whose Prime subscription boasts a number of consumer benefits, including Prime Video.

Walmart+ currently costs $12.95 a month, or $98 per year. A subscription to the Paramount+ Essential tier typically goes for $4.99 a month, or about $60 a year.

‘Rogue One’ returns Aug. 26 for special IMAX screenings ahead of ‘Andor’ release

Paramount+ began its life in the streaming world as CBS All Access. The service was rebranded under the Paramount banner in March 2021. The platform offers CBS and Paramount content, including Paramount Movies, select sports, several “Star Trek” shows and more.

Paramount+ is also home to original content and recent theatrical releases such as “The Lost City,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Free Streaming#Streaming Video#Discounts#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart Service#Paramount Essential#Cbs All Access#Paramount Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
CBS 42

South Alabama comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man turned himself to police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex. Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants were […]
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in St. Clair County car crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A single-vehicle crash in St. Clair County claimed the life of a Steele woman Friday morning. At approximately 5:23 a.m., Ashley Hughes, 33, was fatally injured when the 2010 Pontiac G6 she was driving left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Hughes was not using a seat belt at […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Drugs found during traffic stop in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were arrested early Saturday morning and were found to have warrants while also in possession of drugs. According to Cordova Public Safety, an officer stopped a vehicle on Amory Avenue in Cordova. During the stop, both the passenger and driver had warrants. The passenger, Brenda Gann, of Empire, was […]
CORDOVA, AL
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

26-year-old killed after car hit tree, ditch in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bremen man was killed after a single-vehicle crash occurred early Friday morning in Cullman County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Blake Lee Baker, 26, was killed after his Toyota Corolla left the roadway along Cullman County Road 310 just after midnight and then struck a ditch and […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

3 women arrested, charged with defrauding Louisiana disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy