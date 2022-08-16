Read full article on original website
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?
On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Biden and his young sons used to sneak into 'empty estates' after church: New Yorker
President Joe Biden would sometimes sneak onto empty estates with his sons when they were young. If the doors were locked, Biden would hoist them through a second-floor window, Hunter Biden once told the New Yorker. Biden would "charm" any real estate agents who arrived into giving them a tour.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
biztoc.com
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act. Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A detail of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building is seen in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, on April 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
ValueWalk
These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year
In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s Problem
At first, migrants were a problem in Texas and then Arizona but they are slowly becoming a problem for Washington, D.C., and President Joe Biden. Fox News reported over 2 million migrants have crossed the border in 2022.
Texas buses taking migrants to NYC sets off firestorm from Dems, Abbott tells them to take it up with Biden
Buses carrying migrants from Texas to New York at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set off a firestorm of condemnation from Democratic leaders. To the Republican governor of the Lone Star state, the Northeast Democrats should call on President Biden to secure the border and remedy the immigration crisis.
Elon Musk told Republicans at a GOP retreat the party should welcome immigrants and stay 'out of people's bedrooms,' report says
Elon Musk gave his thoughts on how he thinks the Republican Party could improve at a GOP donor retreat. Musk said the party should show more compassion to immigrants and stay "out of people's bedrooms." Musk is recent convert to voting Republican, having previously been a lifelong Democrat. Elon Musk...
Biden calls Liz Cheney after primary election loss
President Joe Biden called Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the incumbent lost her reelection bid earlier this week.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Jill Biden Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Jill Biden to learn more about the first lady and wife of 46th US President Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner
Judge greenlights lawsuit claiming Biden border policies wreak havoc on environment
A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue that alleges the Biden administration's move to stop Trump-era border wall projects and immigration policies has had a negative impact on the environment. U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Trevor McFadden ruled on Aug. 11 that a lawsuit brought...
Washington Examiner
Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause
A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled late Thursday that the federal government may not stop issuing leases...
