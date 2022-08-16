The Kansas City Chiefs running back room is interesting. Which players will make the team and which players are in danger of being cut?. Since the preseason has commenced for the Kansas City Chiefs, a legitimate argument can be made that both the single biggest winner and loser are running backs. Almost every Chiefs fan agrees that no player has improved his chances of making the final roster over the past three weeks than seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco. On the contrary, I don’t believe there’s a single player whose stock has fallen more in the same time frame than Ronald Jones.

