We all understand the importance of planning ahead when it comes to travel. You always want to make sure you have your flight and stay ahead of schedule and that you know all the necessary things to pack. Some of us go as far as having a full itinerary for each day planned out, which is definitely a plus, but could potentially be costing you more than you know when it comes to excursions and activities. Here’s a way to save on some cash and never pre-book your vacation activities online. Never.

TRAVEL ・ 21 DAYS AGO