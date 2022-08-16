ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

nomadlawyer.org

Houma: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In houma, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In houma Louisiana. Located 88 kilometers southwest of New Orleans, Houma, Louisiana, is a charming town with a rich Cajun culture and world-renowned cuisine. Known as the Bayou Country, the area is made up of vast wetlands and mysterious swamps bordered by the bountiful Gulf of Mexico.
NOLA.com

St. Anselm Catholics celebrate the jewel that is Madisonville

St. Anselm Catholic Church parishioners and friends recently gathered at the Castine Center in Mandeville to celebrate their 14th annual “Jewel of Madisonville” gala and auction. Monsignor Frank J. Giroir presided over the Patron Party before heading into the ballroom to help announce the winner of the 2022 GMS Acadia donated by Rainbow Northshore Buick. The auction tables carried a Mardi Gras color scheme with items including “Painting with a Priest," artwork, restaurant packages, and a special selection of Catholic artifacts, sculptures and homemade rosaries. Later in the evening, the patrons moved to the opposite side of the ballroom to enjoy a five-course dinner with wine pairings, followed by the musical musings of Three37.
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
bizneworleans.com

Winn-Dixie Celebrates Remodeled Slidell Store

SLIDELL, La. — Winn-Dixie officially unveiled a newly remodeled store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 17 at 3030 Pontchartrain Drive in Slidell. During the event, Winn-Dixie officials presented donations of $1,000 to Salmen High School and $500 to the Slidell Police Department. The store now offers an expanded...
WWL

Jefferson Parish has new program for first-time homebuyers

KENNER, La. — Jefferson Parish announced a program on Wednesday to give aid to some residents looking for a new home. The 2022 First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program will give up to $50,000 in assistance for those eligible in Jefferson Parish and up to 60,000 for those inside incorporated areas of the City of Kenner.
WDSU

Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
fox8live.com

City Council discuss new approach to restore Lincoln Beach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city council members take a new approach in trying to get a long-awaited restoration project up and running at Lincoln Beach. The project appears to be about $1 million short of what’s needed to move forward. For many African-Americans of a certain age,...
houmatimes.com

Houma’s Best After School Program hosts Parent’s Night Out event

Houma’s Best After School Program invites parents to enjoy a night out or a cozy night in, without the worry of needing a babysitter. The program will host a Laser Tag Parent’s Night Out event , tonight, Friday, August 19. The event is open to children ages 5-12,...
fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
L'Observateur

UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Houma, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a 59-year-old man who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 50 square miles. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the deceased individual Saturday...
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's Chapel Hart headed to 'America's Got Talent' finale. Here's when, how to watch.

The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
