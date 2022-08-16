St. Anselm Catholic Church parishioners and friends recently gathered at the Castine Center in Mandeville to celebrate their 14th annual “Jewel of Madisonville” gala and auction. Monsignor Frank J. Giroir presided over the Patron Party before heading into the ballroom to help announce the winner of the 2022 GMS Acadia donated by Rainbow Northshore Buick. The auction tables carried a Mardi Gras color scheme with items including “Painting with a Priest," artwork, restaurant packages, and a special selection of Catholic artifacts, sculptures and homemade rosaries. Later in the evening, the patrons moved to the opposite side of the ballroom to enjoy a five-course dinner with wine pairings, followed by the musical musings of Three37.

MADISONVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO