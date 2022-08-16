Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
William E. Nieft
MADISON – William E. Nieft, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., the son of William and Selma (Johnson) Nieft. Bill graduated from Steinmetz High School and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the...
Channel 3000
Diane Marie Muehlemann
STOUGHTON – Diane Marie Muehlemann, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Feb. 23, 1947, in Madison, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Lou (Togstad) Davis. Diane was part of the first graduating class from Madison...
Channel 3000
Brian David Anderson
Brian David Anderson, age 43, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, August 15, 2022, at UW Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1979 in Madison, the son of James and Janet (Garrett) Anderson. He grew up in Madison, and in 1997 went on to college at UW Platteville, where he met the love of his life. Then later in life, he worked as a massage therapist.
Channel 3000
Eleanor Agnes Anunson
MIDDLETON – Eleanor Agnes Anunson, age 98, died surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Samuel and Agnes Patton. Eleanor married Howard G. Anunson Sr. on April 16, 1949, in Towanda, Pa. She was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Colleen Kay Canney
Colleen Kay Canney – the one-and-only Irish Colleen, born on St. Patrick’s Day – passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, and her Packers. She was a private person, but those who knew her well knew the inner child she kept near the surface and recognized the twinkle in her hazel eyes when something tickled her. When her belly laugh started (often leading to tears of hilarity), you couldn’t help but join in.
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” Winckler
Robert “Bob” Winckler, age 61, passed away on August 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Kelly, Matt (Hannah), and Leah. Proud new grandpa to Lydia Winckler. Bob was born to George and Martina (Gau) Winckler and raised in West...
Channel 3000
Richard H. “Dick” Peik
MADISON – Pastor Richard H. “Dick” Peik, age 81, of Madison, Wis., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He was born on March 9, 1941, in Hutchinson, Minn., the son of Howard and Lucille Peik, and passed away at his home in Madison.
Channel 3000
Donna J. Gruber
Donna J. Gruber, age 91, of Spring Green passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. She was born on July 28, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Marian (Laubmeier) Bauer. She was married on November 27, 1952 to Raymond A. Gruber. Donna was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and her faith was of utmost importance to her. She was a teacher’s aide for River Valley Schools for eight years and then started her banking career in 1978 at the Bank of Spring Green and the People’s Community Bank, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed her vacations to Maui and Scottsdale, Arizona.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Mark Thomas Schmidt
Mark Thomas Schmidt, a gentlemen, a scholar, and for many, a state of mind. He was called onward to the universe on May 18th, 2022 where he was last known to be in the mountains and forest that he loved most. Mark showed up fashionably early on May 14th, 1989....
Channel 3000
Kelly E. Henry
Kelly E. Henry, 56, passed away early Sunday morning August 14, 2022 at the Agrace Hospice facility in Janesville, WI. Kelly was born August 20, 1965 in Madison, WI to Sherry (Johnson) Tydrich and Daniel Carlson. Kelly dedicated over 20 years to her employer, WPS, before retiring early. During that...
Channel 3000
Top Nurses 2022: Adam Schneider lets new ideas lead the way
When Adam Schneider’s grandmother was in the intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital, he watched the nurses as they cared for her. Schneider, 18 at the time, was intrigued. “When I saw what the nurses actually did, I felt like I just really aligned with...
Channel 3000
Ilah R. Breitbach
Ilah R. Breitbach, age 88, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Irvin and Janet (Wahl) Olson. She was united in marriage to Norris Breitbach on June 20, 1959. Ilah...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Top Dentists 2022
This list is excerpted from the 2022 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area. The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers.
Channel 3000
Badgers host annual Red vs. White scrimmage ahead of 2022 season
MADISON, Wis. — In less than a week, the Wisconsin volleyball team will begin its 2022 campaign and to help kick off the new season the team held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage Saturday afternoon. Fans from all over filled the historic UW Field House to get a...
Channel 3000
Madison’s Top Nurses 2022
Nursing transcends the traditional idea of a “job.” For most, it’s a calling. Many of the nurses featured in this year’s Top Nurses awards found their calling because of a pivotal moment in their lives — Karen Nissen-Boryczka’s childhood heart surgery is what led her to a decades-long career in cardiac care; a teenaged Adam Schneider followed his heart after watching his grandmother being cared for in the hospital; and the stories Jessi Kendall heard as a waitress about her customers’ health challenges started her on a path to nursing school.
Channel 3000
Reigning champion Waunakee beats DeForest 42-34
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Complete Family Dentistry
Daniel Gerdes, D.D.S. and Angie Schasker, D.D.S. For over 40 years, generations of families have counted on Complete Family Dentistry to keep their smiles healthy. It has been voted ‘Best of Monona’ for multiple years running. The practice consists of Dr. Angie Schasker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who earned her D.D.S. degree in 1999 at the University of Minnesota, and Dr. Daniel Gerdes, who also went to UW-Madison before graduating Marquette Dental School in 2016. Both Dr. Schasker and Dr. Gerdes pride themselves on providing compassionate, individualized care to every patient they see. They chose to pursue a career in dentistry because it gives them the opportunity to positively impact people’s lives and use a blend of science and creativity every day. The office offers comprehensive dental services, including general and family dental care, cosmetics, emergency, laser dentistry, extractions, Invisalign and more. Complete Family Dentistry is the office you are hoping to find, come smile with us and give us a call today!
Channel 3000
Middleton falls to Bay Port in season opener
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Oregon shuts out Stoughton 13-0 in conference crossover
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
We’re all mad in here
A musical. Set in a madhouse. If these two things sound a little antithetical, then clearly you haven’t been tracking the trajectory of Music Theatre of Madison. Over the past seven years, artistic director Meghan Randolph’s company has staked its reputation on staging unusual and off-the-beaten-path productions, including several successful original works.
Comments / 0