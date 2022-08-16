Daniel Gerdes, D.D.S. and Angie Schasker, D.D.S. For over 40 years, generations of families have counted on Complete Family Dentistry to keep their smiles healthy. It has been voted ‘Best of Monona’ for multiple years running. The practice consists of Dr. Angie Schasker, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who earned her D.D.S. degree in 1999 at the University of Minnesota, and Dr. Daniel Gerdes, who also went to UW-Madison before graduating Marquette Dental School in 2016. Both Dr. Schasker and Dr. Gerdes pride themselves on providing compassionate, individualized care to every patient they see. They chose to pursue a career in dentistry because it gives them the opportunity to positively impact people’s lives and use a blend of science and creativity every day. The office offers comprehensive dental services, including general and family dental care, cosmetics, emergency, laser dentistry, extractions, Invisalign and more. Complete Family Dentistry is the office you are hoping to find, come smile with us and give us a call today!

MONONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO